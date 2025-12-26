Knicks Center Returns to College Basketball

The Christmas holiday just so happened to be a groundbreaking day in college basketball. James Nnaji, whose draft rights are owned by the New York Knicks and were selected 31st overall in the 2023 NBA Draft, will open the door for guys getting drafted and stashed on NCAA teams instead of overseas.

The New York Knicks will still retain his draft rights, which they acquired in last year’s three-team Karl-Anthony Towns for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo trade. The Nigerian-born big man has spent the past three seasons in the EuroLeague before coming stateside this summer, where he suited up in all five of the Knicks summer league games in Las Vegas.

Nnaji Was With The Knicks In Summer League

His averages of 3.2 points and 3.6 rebounds weren’t eye-opening, but his 6-foot-11, 250-pound frame with a 7-foot-7 wingspan was. The physical tools, defensive upside and rim-running potential are there for him to be a rotational NBA big down the line. He’s still extremely raw on the offensive side, though.

During his time overseas, Nnaji never played heavy minutes. Last season, Nnaji posted 6.1 points and 4 rebounds in 16.3 minutes across 22 games with Girona in Spain and Merkezefendi in Turkey on loaner deals from Barcelona.

The 21-year-old will suit up in the second half of the season for the Baylor Bears and has been granted four years of eligibility . The decision further blurs the line between college and professional basketball as some people will argue a player that's been drafted has no right playing with college kids.

This Opens A Pandora's Box For College Basketball

NIL is a good thing because college athletes always deserved to get paid. But this now opens the door for a player to stay in draft, get chosen in the second round and then return to school if they don't like the contract offer or situation.

The unprecedented move was an avoidable mess that the NCAA created. However, Nnaji has yet to sign his first NBA contract, has never played in the G-League and has no prior collegiate experience. He just so happens to have been drafted 21 spots ahead of Portland wing Toumani Camara , who signed a four-year, $82 million contract extension in October.

Perhaps Nnaji’s play with Baylor will raise his stock and the Knicks can leverage his collegiate performances to include him as a trade chip at the trade deadline. For now, team scouts will no longer have to travel to Europe to watch him.

This pandora box being opened will affect the Knicks somewhat, but have a far greater impact on the future of the NCAA landscape.

