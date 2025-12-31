Knicks Add Shocking Name to Injury List

The New York Knicks continue to battle through a depleted roster as Tyler Kolek joins the growing injury list ahead of New Year's Eve. Already managing multiple key absences, the second-year point guard's sore right ankle threatens further complications. The Knicks face the San Antonio Spurs while navigating significant personnel challenges in critical backcourt depth.

Tyler Kolek is listed as probable for next matchup against the Spurs with a sore right ankle. The promising guard played through pain in the team's victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, logging just 12 minutes, his fewest since the December 9 win in Toronto.

Despite the ankle discomfort, Kolek is expected to take the floor again, though his availability remains uncertain. His potential absence would further strain a backcourt already stretched thin with injuries.

Kolek's injury is particularly concerning because Miles McBride's recent return has dramatically altered the backup point guard rotation. The 12-minute outing in the last game suggests Kolek's role is already diminishing with McBride's health improving.

If Kolek cannot perform effectively, the Knicks would lean heavier on McBride in the final stretch of games, potentially overworking a player still working his way back from his own ankle injury.

Tyler Kolek Stats and Recent Performance

Dec 29, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Knicks guard Tyler Kolek (13) brings the ball up court against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Kolek has delivered explosive performances when healthy. Against the Pacers, he posted 16 points alongside 11 assists and six rebounds. On Christmas Day versus Cleveland, he contributed 16 points in 26 minutes with nine assists, showcasing his playmaking ability.

His shooting efficiency sits at 46.1% from the field and 33.3% from three-point range across the season. These numbers highlight why his availability matters in a crowded backcourt.

Knicks Full Injury Report

The Knicks' injury situation has become unwieldy. Mitchell Robinson remains out for New Year's Eve against the Spurs due to left ankle injury management, missing his second consecutive game.

Josh Hart is sidelined with a right ankle sprain suffered on Christmas against Cleveland. Landry Shamet continues recovery from a right shoulder sprain, targeting a return around January 3.

Ariel Hukporti is listed as questionable with a lip laceration. This collective absence creates a roster construction nightmare for head coach Mike Brown.

Spurs Injury Report

The Spurs enter this matchup relatively healthy. Devin Vassell is unavailable due to a left adductor strain, representing their primary absence.

Stephon Castle is questionable with left thumb soreness. However, San Antonio maintains full availability of Victor Wembanyama, who returned to the starting lineup after missing time with a calf strain. The health disparity gives the Spurs a significant advantage heading into this New Year's Eve rematch.​

