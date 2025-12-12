Knicks Prospect Named Likeliest Trade Chip

The New York Knicks have been considered by most fans as one of the biggest names to watch as trade season approaches. They're one of the teams best positioned to seize the Eastern Conference's crown from the decapitated crop of contenders, and the revamped market is expected to draw interest from stars looking to move on from their own uninspiring situations.

The Giannis Antetokounmpo rumors have hit a wall since the Greek Freak strained his calf shortly after reports surfaced that he was interested in a move to New York. But trade itches need to be scratched once they're made aware to the public; it wasn't long before analysts started speculating over more far-fetched options like Chris Paul and LeBron James, as unlikely as they were.

Analyzing New York's Asset Trove

But for the Knicks to acquire someone, they'd have to surrender some resources of their own, and that means sacrificing a few choice contributors in the event of a swap.

A few of their core contributors seem like more-obvious choices to move on from New York in such an scenario, with high-earning scorers like Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby fitting in as necessary salary pieces for other stars, but Bleacher Report's got their eyes on a less-heralded asset.

They named Pacôme Dadiet as the Knicks' likeliest trade chip, a youthful player on their older roster who has the sort of upside that more seasoned veteran's can't quite match.

"Mitchell Robinson's expiring $12.9 million salary is the kind you'd normally nominate for an exercise like this, but the New York Knicks need the offensive rebounding he provides and would risk exceeding the second apron next year if they took on matching money that extended into 2026-27," Grant Hughes wrote. "A smaller move seems more likely."

Oct 13, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Pacome Dadiet (4) dribbles up court during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"Pacome Dadiet isn't in the rotation and is still young enough at just 20 years old for another team to view him as a viable 'second-draft' prospect. His $2.8 million salary—plus a first-round swap, plus some of the $7.9 million New York is allowed to include in a trade—could return a player who would actually see the floor once in a while. Guerschon Yabusele and his $5.5 million salary could be involved in a slightly bigger move."

Dadiet, unlike bigger guys nearing their 30s such as Robinson and Yabusele, still has several months to go until he turns 21. He was drafted in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft for his potential as a front court shooter, but the Knicks' deep rotation has left little opportunity for the developmental wing to crack a consistent role.

The Knicks could feasibly elect to bring in another pro who more aligns with their timeline in granting Dadiet a fresh start elsewhere, especially as they look to push their chips to the middle during this season of contending aspirations.

