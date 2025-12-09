LeBron James’ Agent Dismisses Knicks Whispers

Two of the bigger institutions the NBA has to offer, LeBron James and the New York Knicks, continually headline the biggest offseason chaos-creators, two historic entities always looking to chase a little bit more glory. Naturally, those dynamic rumor mills look to join forces as he and the franchise on the other side of the country each get real about their near-futures.

To simply say that James is approaching the end of his rope wouldn't do his unparalleled longevity justice. He's still a productive passer, brute force scorer and clutch-time extraordinaire in his 23rd season of NBA action, but he's as un-prioritized within his own team's building plan as he's ever been.

The Los Angeles Lakers belong to Luka Doncic, and they're more-or-less just letting the sport's elder statesman ride out his legendary career as the most experienced secondary-option to ever suit up.

Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) is congratulated by forward LeBron James (23) and guard Luka Doncic (77) after a three-point basket in the second quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Knicks, too, have to get honest about their own chances. Sure, they're favored to contend for top honors out east, but that's largely due to a lack of challengers to exploit their admittedly-flawed roster. If they want to capitalize on their window and return to championship glory, a goal that the entire league knows they're locked into, they'll need to pull off one more grand move, an idea that's fueled a week's worth of Giannis Antetokounmpo trade reports and rumors.

How Likely Is Such a Star-Studded Matrimony?

Enter Max Kellerman. The former ESPN host is returning to the sports media world with Game Over, a podcast he's set to host with The Ringer alongside NBA super-agent Rich Paul, and the New York native got curious about the icon's potential fit in the sport's top market with James' representation.

He initially opposed Kellerman's assumption that the expensive James could depart Los Angeles, asking 'where's he gonna go?," but he heard his co-star out.

"If the Knicks can't land a guy like Giannis, which, let's see them do it, it's hard to do, and they'd have to give up so much to get Giannis," Kellerman pitched. "And you can give up less and get LeBron, who, really, the Knicks just gotta strike while the iron's hot."

Nov 28, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) is guarded by New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"That makes the Knicks extremely strong...but the only way that would happen and could happen? First of all, he has a no-trade clause, so he would have to agree to that," James' agent explained. "He definitely makes them better, I will give you that."

The Knicks, as they point out, are far from the only team who's put two and two together in realizing that James, still a productive contributor in approaching his 41st birthday, but he'd have to make a tough decision in turning his back on Doncic, Austin Reaves and competitive situation he's already helped cultivate with the Lakers. And the Knicks, who've sworn by their current core in avoiding their old impulsive habits, would have to put a lot of faith in a player approaching a quarter-century mark of NBA action in saying goodbye to a key contributor. This may be wishful thinking, as Paul noted.

