Knicks' Guerschon Yabusele Split was Best for Both Parties

The New York Knicks pulled off a bit of trade deadline wizardry over the final 24 hours of the NBA midseason trade deadline, turning one of the most inevitable trade chips in the league into a player with a real chance to impact winning in the short term.

Guerschon Yabusele entered New York with a growing track record as a productive shooting big and a good teammate, but he never quite figured out his place in Mike Brown's vision for the Knicks. He failed to get his game off in a more limited role than what he'd grown accustomed to, and eventually sank to the depths of his newest squad's rotation as a non-factor on both ends of the floor.

Trade rumblings coincided with his struggles, clouding the last two months of his Knicks tenure with a nonstop slew of rumors. Finally, after spending countless postgame media sessions fending off the same questions about his uncertain future, he was dealt to the Chicago Bulls for spare tertiary trade assets.

Chicago Bulls guard prospect Dalen Terry, in return for Yabusele, may not have impressed Knicks fans still disappointed with how the Frenchman's New York tenure panned out, but the New Orleans Pelicans were interested in getting in on the action. Fringe draft capital pieces and cash considerations were enough to entice the Pelicans into forking over Jose Alvarado, a defensively gritty guard with a shot at helping the Knicks' title chase much more than Yabusele had.

The Knicks were praised for flipping a rotational outcast like Yabusele for a fearless role player in Alvarado, especially considering how little leverage they had in dangling the ill-fitting forward. But as it turns out, Yabusele may appreciate the move just as much as his former employers did.

Enjoying Newfound Freedom

Yabusele's appeared in both of the games that Chicago's played since dealing Terry, and his priority within the Bulls' hierarchy looks a lot different than it did in New York.

There's no Karl-Anthony Towns or Mitchell Robinson to block the big body from seeing a hefty minute workload, just what he grew used to during the Philadelphia 76ers stint that turned him into the attainable free agent that he became over this last summer. And in fitting into the guard-heavy Bulls, he's averaged 29.5 minutes over his last two games to the tune of 13.5 points per night.

Between their demanding market and the expectations ladled upon the franchise following their recent run to the Eastern Conference Finals, the Knicks are constantly under the gun of championship expectations.

Yabusele never found his footing in attempting to consolidate their contending roster, but a change of scenery may have been just what the veteran needs to return to the best floor-spacing version of himself while his old team, now armed with Alvarado, continues like business as usual.

