Giannis Antetokounmpo's Knicks Preference Finally Confirmed

NBA insider Jake Fischer has confirmed what league executives have long suspected. Giannis Antetokounmpo views the New York Knicks as his preferred destination if he ever requests a trade from Milwaukee. The two-time MVP's attraction to Madison Square Garden isn't speculation; it's reality.

Fischer's latest reporting leaves no doubt about Giannis's top choice.

"There's strong belief leaguewide Giannis desires 1 destination above all the rest if he actually fully asks out someday: New York…I've even heard that the rowdy fanbase outside MSG after playoff Ws…resonate, given his fondness for…basketball & soccer clubs in Europe," Fischer wrote.​

The MSG Temptation Is Real

This isn't just insider speculation, Giannis himself publicly acknowledged the Knicks as a "temptation" during Bucks Media Day when discussing his summer considerations. Fischer confirmed that Madison Square Garden and the Knicks organization were specifically what the seven-footer pondered during those crucial offseason months.​

The Greek superstar's fascination stems from deeper cultural connections. Post-playoff celebrations outside MSG, featuring passionate crowds and soccer-like supporter energy, mirror the European basketball and soccer atmospheres he grew up cherishing. For Giannis, the Knicks fanbase represents authentic sporting passion reminiscent of his Greek roots.​

Trade Market Heats Up

Betting markets reflect this preference clearly. The Knicks hold 27% odds to acquire Giannis, nearly tripling competitors like San Antonio (10%) and Atlanta (9%). Those numbers validate Fischer's reporting that New York stands alone as Giannis's dream landing spot.​

Despite Giannis's clear preference, significant barriers exist. The Knicks lack draft capital after surrendering five first-rounders for Mikal Bridges, weakening their trade package compared to asset-rich rivals.

Ian Begley last week said that :

"The problem is I don't think he has enough leverage to work his way to New York because if the Bucks open this thing up and they will, if they get to the point where they're going to trade Giannis, you know, so many teams could offer a better package than the Knicks can."

Unless Giannis demands New York specifically, Milwaukee will prioritize maximum return over honoring his wishes.​

Giannis's current calf injury, requiring approximately four weeks of recovery, adds another complication to trade timelines. The 31-year-old becomes extension-eligible October 1, 2026, creating urgency for Milwaukee's decision-making.​

Fischer's reporting emphasizes that any acquiring team needs championship readiness, meaning Giannis will likely have substantial input on his destination. The question remains whether the Knicks can construct a competitive offer, or if Giannis's preference alone will force Milwaukee's hand toward Manhattan.​

