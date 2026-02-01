Knicks Release Injury Report Ahead of Lakers Showdown

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ New York Knicks are facing a change in their backcourt as they prepare to face the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Knicks will be missing one of the team's key perimeter players, a player the team depends on, as the Knicks fight to maintain their position in the Eastern Conference.

As for the Lakers, they have to deal with their own problem of injuries while on the road. Both teams will be keeping a close eye on the players' conditions as the game time at Madison Square Garden ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌nears.

McBride Ruled Out vs Lakers

Jan 24, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) brings the ball up court against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

According to SNY reporter Ian Begley, the Knicks have officially listed Miles McBride (left ankle injury management) as out for today's game against the Lakers.

"Knicks are listing Miles McBride (left ankle injury management) as out for Sunday's game against the Lakers. This will be McBride's third consecutive missed game." Begley tweeted.

McBride​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ has been instrumental in the Knicks' lineup this season, providing points, rebounds, and assists at an average of 12.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and approximately 2.8 assists per game before the injury.

His defense and outside shooting have helped the Knicks a lot, especially against tough teams.

Impact on Knicks Rotation

As​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ McBride is out of the game, coach Mike Brown will most probably rely on the existing bench guards for support. Tyler Kolek may be given more minutes as he could be exposed to more ball-handling duties for the second unit. In the last game against the Blazers, he scored 13 points and had four assists.

More playing time for Shamet or even longer shifts for OG Anunoby in some lineups can be options, too, for maintaining the offensive balance.

But the impact of McBride's defensive pressure will certainly be missed, especially in late-game situations where his quick hands and on-ball work have disrupted opposing guards.

Lakers Injury Report vs Knicks

Dec 23, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center.

The Lakers have their own health questions heading into today's game:

Austin Reaves – Questionable with a calf strain; has been out since Christmas and was also listed as questionable in the team’s last game.

Bronny James – Questionable (leg soreness); listed on the latest injury report for the Knicks matchup.

Adou Thiero – Out (knee).

It​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ is quite possible that the Knicks vs Lakers game will have both teams changing their lineups to a certain extent based on the health of their players, particularly at the guard spots.

For New York, it is all about maintaining their game flow without McBride, whereas the Lakers will be looking forward to Reaves' return to their line-up to increase their scoring avenues.

We can look forward to deeper rotations and some players taking advantage of bigger roles to display their potential.

