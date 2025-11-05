Knicks Release Karl Anthony Towns' Status Before Timberwolves Clash
The New York Knicks prepare for a crucial matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Madison Square Garden. All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns, coming off an outstanding performance, faces uncertainty heading into the game.
Towns has been listed as questionable due to illness, but his recent dominant display shows the Knicks have their star performing at an elite level. The team hopes he can overcome this setback and take the court against his former team in front of the passionate Garden crowd.
KAT Battles Illness Before Minnesota Showdown
The New York Knicks fans received concerning news when Karl-Anthony Towns' status shifted to questionable due to illness. The All-Star big man will go through his pregame warmups to determine if his body feels ready for action.
The timing adds frustration, given Towns just delivered one of his finest performances of the season against Washington, leaving the team questioning his readiness for this crucial matchup against his former franchise.
When discussing the upcoming showdown with Minnesota, KAT made his priorities crystal clear, emphasizing his complete dedication to his new organization.
"I'm a Knick, so I ain't thinking about nothing else but this team. So, happy to be here, happy to be in front of these fans, happy to be in the Garden of Mecca. Can't wait, can't wait to go out there and compete again," he said.
How Missing KAT Would Impact the Knicks
Losing Towns would force the Knicks into a difficult rotation shuffle at center. Mitchell Robinson would likely slide into heavy minutes, but the veteran big man struggles with spacing and can't stretch defenses like Towns does.
Guerschon Yabusele could see expanded playing time at power forward, though his inconsistency has limited his role all season. Jordan Clarkson might be asked to play taller and handle more interior responsibilities, while Josh Hart could handle more frontcourt duties.
Ariel Hukporti offers rim protection as a third option, but lacks offensive polish. Without Towns' elite three-point shooting and versatility, the Knicks lose a crucial dimension to their offense. Their ability to protect the paint while maintaining spacing would be severely compromised, forcing the team to lean heavily on perimeter scoring.
Towns' Dominant Recent Performance
Before this illness, Towns delivered a season-high 33 points with 13 rebounds and five assists against the Washington Wizards. The Knicks won 119-102, and Towns was the driving force behind the victory.
He shot efficiently and controlled the glass, proving why the Knicks made the trade to acquire him. His performance showed he's finally finding his rhythm in New York's system after a slow start.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!