Knicks Get Strongest Sign Yet That They'll Lose Wizards Pick

The Washington Wizards found themselves at the wrong end of a historic success yet again earlier this week, watching as Bam Adebayo totaled 83 points on their collective head in a 150-129 blowout. As embarrassing as it is to allow a career-16 point-per-game center to eclipse everyone not named Wilt Chamberlain, who'll continue to dine on the iconic 100-piece he posted over half a century ago, this spells bad news for a New York Knicks team that otherwise had little to do with the outburst.

Mar 10, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) celebrates with head coach Erik Spoelstra after becoming the NBA's second highest scorer of points in a game with 83 against the Wshington Wizards at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

They need the Wizards, now armed with theoretical All-Star trade chips in Trae Young and Anthony Davis, to win against their tanking wishes, an instances in which they're relegated to a bug on the Miami Heat's windshield won't help their cause of bolstering the Knicks' own asset trove by season's end.

All of their recent contending can distract from the fact that they're still armed with the Wizards' first-round pick entering the loaded upcoming draft cycle, even if that pick is oozing with asterisks. Should the Wizards remain in the top-eight of the lottery order, a fate they could secure by conclude the regular season with a bottom-four record, the protections will still leave New York with something, sending Washington's 2026 and 2027 first-rounders to New York, but those fringe swings can't compete with a shot at one of the best draft pools in recent memory.

The odds of their ever fully taking advantage of the Wizards, a squad who's been as wholly invested in building through premium draft picks as any team over the last three season, were always slim. But between Adebayo's historic showcase and the road ahead for all organizations involved, it might be time for optimistic Knick fans to start bidding adieu to their chance at 2026's elite prospect pool.

Differing Directions

The Wizards aren't exactly favored to add to their 16-48 record over the schedule's final quarter, but even if they were, the Knicks have more meaningful matters to tend to outside of watching Washington's pocket. They're currently fielding one of the league's top-shelf contenders, a diverse assortment of star scorers and defenders well-fit to match up against many of their biggest rivals.

Feb 8, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) introduced before the start of the game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

And as enticing of an addition as a blue chip prospect is to New Yorkers looking to extend their title window, they're as committed to their timeline as can be. All of their starters are between their late-20s and the 30-year threshold, leaving young supplemental talents like Mohamed Diawara to take on bench roles if they're lucky.

The Wizards will do whatever it takes to ensure that this final push to the bottom of the NBA's standings isn't for naught, a case that'll be aided by one of the hardest batch of remaining opponents among tanking operations. Even if Adebayo's crowning individual achievement isn't necessarily a direct projection for what's to come in Washington's remaining outings, probability points to their being just bad enough to keep the Knicks back from winning the long-game.

