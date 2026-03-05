Wizards Provide Latest Anthony Davis Injury Update

The Washington Wizards have yet to deploy Anthony Davis since acquiring him in a pre-trade deadline move last month, rehabbing from ligament damage in his left hand that he sustained during his time with the Dallas Mavericks.

For the first time in weeks, they provided an update on how he's progressing through treatment and his newest timeline to return to the court, announcing that everything's gone as expected so far while clarifying that he's been "cleared to begin individual on-court basketball activities." A further evaluation sits two more weeks away, per the release.

There's been very little outside pressure for Davis, set to soon close out his 15th NBA season, to contribute more than he has to to the 2025-26 Wizards. They've got their sights set on next fall, when they hope to ride Davis, fellow new All-Star Trae Young and their burgeoning young corps into a new era of competitive D.C.-area hoops, but it remains in their best interest to at least glimpse how the championship-winning big man will fit at his new home should he give them the time to do so.

With that being said, these injury reports are part of the deal with Davis. He's healthy enough to have been traded a few times without bombing any physicals, but that unreliability plagued him from reaching further success as a New Orleans Pelican and a Los Angeles Laker.

The final guaranteed year of his ongoing contract is headed towards expiration after next season, so his potentially seeing action in the final weeks of this campaign can provide him with an early opportunity to rebuild some of his diminished value. Whether that'll lead to another extension or another trade is up to the front office, but it sounds as if Washington's decision-makers are eager to see what they have in Davis.

Closing the Season Out Strong

The 16-45 Wizards aren't overly-concerned with padding the win column over the next 20 games, still intent on retaining their top-eight draft pick and preventing the asset from falling to the New York Knicks. The way to do that is by continuing to lose, an art they've nearly-perfected over a quietly-exciting tanking season.

Part of the tightrope walk comes down to throwing league commissioner Adam Silver off of the Wizards' scent, and that means making at least some effort to push their star players onto the court. Mere days after announcing that Young's set to make his own Wizards debut against the Utah Jazz this week, they were sure to keep the door creaked open surrounding Davis' odds of joining the point guard.

There's only so many games left until the regular season's scheduled to come to a close, though, giving Davis' camp enough time to stall should he and the franchise agree that a rushed return wouldn't be worth it. At the very least, his recovery process is progressing swimmingly.

