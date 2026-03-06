Knicks' Mohamed Diawara Showing Shocking Developmental Turn

If there's one generalization that fans and analysts most-frequently plop on prospects' plates, it's that non-shooters will simply figure out their jump shot later on. And as inspiring as the concept of a clean-slate draftee is to NBA teams, including the New York Knicks, and their player development teams, that's one hurdle that very-infrequently gets cleared by struggling floor-spacers.

The Knicks didn't have to deal with much in the way of expectations when making their sole selection of the 2025 summer draft cycle, scooping up a little-known foreign project in Mohamed Diawara at the 51st pick. But with the Knicks looking to contend, coming directly off of an Eastern Conference Finals appearance, he had a slim chance of actually playing a meaningful role in their basketball success as a rookie.

His confidence to slot in as a do-it-all-defender and ball-mover was surprising enough, as he flashed the comfortability that few up-and-coming Knicks have revealed, but the real surprise has been his jumper. Diawara has just 408 minutes to his name over 52 games, yet he's already connected on 38 of his 91 3-pointers with the quick trigger that's required out of a modern stretch forward, the sort of player he simply wasn't as a prospect.

That's part of why Diawara's been as popular as he's been, not just from the fan base but as a growingly-reliable rotation option in New York. He's been more than willing to expand within his off-ball role as the season's progressed, eager enough to punish sagging defenses to fire a 3-pointer per minute in another recent successful outing. His 41.8% accuracy, combined with his disruptive wingspan and high-level feel for the game, has solidified him in Mike Brown's equation with one more quarter of the season remaining.

Fending off the Competition

His jumper was good enough to lift him through a surprise in-season minutes competition, with New York's team-builders opting to test Diawara by adding Jeremy Sochan to the Knicks' fold out of the buyout market.

Feb 27, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; New York Knicks forward Jeremy Sochan (20) shoots the ball against the Milwaukee Bucks in the second half at Fiserv Forum.

While the former Spur had the technical experience-edge that the rookie lacked, having spent three and a half seasons as a familiar defensive menace, his inability to put the ball in the hoop bogged down his lineups to the point that his irritating deterrence was no longer worth the offensive sacrifice. Diawara provides a similar profile without costing the Knicks anywhere else, and fits Brown's initiative of loading up on stoppers to cover up for his stars while meaningfully stretching the floor to punish opponents with pace and space.

His season could end right now, and it would already instantly go down as one of the most inspiring development stories in the Knicks' recent history. The quickness with which Diawara cleared shooting doubts continues to rightfully wow New Yorkers, as they've seemingly come up with a championship-worthy depth piece out of thin air with one of the previous summer's best draft picks.

