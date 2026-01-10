Knicks Will Struggle to Win Title Under Jalen Brunson

The NBA is filled with the best basketball players in the world, and while individually they can match up with anybody in the league team wise, they struggle with bringing everyone else for the ride. That seems to be the case for the New York Knicks All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson.

The Knicks are currently third in the Eastern Conference at 21-15 after dropping last night’s game to the Phoenix Suns. Much of the reason surrounding the offensive style of Brunson.

Ball Dominant Stagnant Offense

In watching the games, each shot, dribble, and pass are an extension from the play calling system of the head coach/point guard. The system revolves around the best player from the ball usage, amount of shot attempts, and what type of players around them they need to be successful.

Brunson, a 6’1 undersized point guard, has been able to dominate the scoring aspect of the game by craftiness, shot making, and quite a bit of foul bating. Over the last three years in joining the Knicks, he has found a home where the ball will be in his hands.

With that comes privilege to have all the highlight plays and high scoring outputs. In contrast, it also comes with equally the responsibility to make the right playin tough situations.

There are points in the game where ISO ball is needed. As a matter of fact, it is expected towards the end of a game, but in those situations, it is easy to see the flaws in that style of play. Over dribbling, three-point shooting, and teammates standing around eliminating both player and ball movement. In the regular season, that style could be effective, but when the playoffs come it becomes easier to guard that style of play.

Much like Harden who would be nuclear in the regular season, would always seem to never to follow up with that success in the playoff. Not because a lack of talent or will, but more because of a style of play that has been proven time and time again to be ineffective at the highest level. Which relies on more of one player dominating the ball and less ball movement.

For the Knicks to improve their chances, Brunson is going to need to elevate his team more as a point guard, and less as a undersized scorer.

Brunson’s Defensive Liabilities

The NBA may try and glorify offense while overlooking defense. However, the game of basketball remains the same which is defense wins championships. Throughout the last six champions, four of the six teams finished top 5 in team defensive rating. With the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks both good to average finishing in the top 10-15 in defensive rating.

For the Knicks, their defensive identity has declined over the last couple of years. In attempt, to incorporate offense this does nothing, but put into question, how much can a team hide Brunson deficiencies defensive wise. Someone who is not the biggest, fastest, or most explosive at the point guard position. As many points, as he scores, he gives right back to his match-up, and that tends to not be a recipe to win championships. Everyone must be able to hold their own weight in their position.

Brunson is a great talent and plays with a lot of heart and grit. A reason why he fits like a glove with New York culture. He has helped elevate the Knicks within the last couple of years as far as playoff success. However, there is something in seeing the egg before it hatches. If the Knicks are going to rely on Brunson to be “the guy” on the team, they will need to determine what is the ceiling for them with Brunson leading the charge?

