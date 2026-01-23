Knicks Must Hit Reset Button on Free Agency Moves

After falling just two victories short of an NBA Finals appearance last season, the New York Knicks made some major changes this offseason, hoping to get over the hump during the 2025-26 campaign.

Firing head coach Tom Thibodeau and hiring Mike Brown was by far the biggest change. Owner James Dolan made it clear that winning a championship was the No. 1 goal and felt that Thibodeau had done all he could with the team.

One of the reasons that the Knicks were drawn to Brown is his willingness to try different things. He is open to suggestions from his entire coaching staff, bouncing different ideas off each other to figure out what is best for the team.

It would be a major change from the rigidity that was featured during Thibodeau’s tenure. He stuck to a very tight rotation, rarely trusting younger players with significant minutes. That is where he and Brown differ the most.

Knicks offseason additions have not panned out

The new head coach wants to play nine or 10 guys per night during the regular season. Knowing that, New York made two major additions to their roster in the offseason: forward Guerschon Yabusele and guard Jordan Clarkson.

They were expected to upgrade a bench that was sorely lacking depth and production last season. That duo would offer much-needed support to the second unit.

However, halfway through the 2025-26 campaign, both players now find themselves out of the rotation. Yabusele has struggled to find a consistent role all season, while Clarkson’s demotion is more recent.

While Brown has shown a willingness to see what younger players can provide the team, with Tyler Kolek, Kevin McCullar Jr., Mohamed Diawara, Ariel Hukporti and Trey Jemison all having a shot to showcase their talent, this isn’t how things were expected to go.

The bench and depth issues were expected to be addressed with veteran additions in free agency. Disappointingly, both moves have not panned out, which puts pressure on the front office to hit the reset button and attempt to fix the issue again ahead of the Feb. 5 NBA trade deadline.

Knicks need to make trade ahead of deadline

Rumors have swirled that a blockbuster trade isn’t coming, but nothing can truly be off the table with the championship-or-bust mentality that New York has. However, something, anything, needs to be done to try to bring in another piece or two that can upgrade the backend of the rotation.

Yabusele is being shopped around to teams already. Pacome Dadiet, a first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, is another player who has been mentioned in trade rumors. Clarkson’s name will almost assuredly pop up now as well as an option for teams seeking some scoring punch off the bench.

The Knicks’ assets are limited, but combining those three salaries and the second-round picks they have at their disposal could be enough to bring in the help they are looking for to round out their rotation.

They are in desperate need of another ball handler, someone who can run the offense when Jalen Brunson isn’t on the court. Ideally, that player can make an impact defensively as well, where their biggest issues have persisted this season.

