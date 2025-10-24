Knicks’ Tyler Kolek Fighting Off Backup PG Trade Threat
The New York Knicks did something that they haven't been known to try in their regular season opener, digging deeper into their bench and giving their fringe-rotational pieces to demonstrate their value and readiness to contribute immediately.
And that expectation isn't just due to their contender-status, the sort of teams that are more pressed for wins and less-patient with those who've yet to show that they're serviceable NBA contributors. The Tom Thibodeau-led Knicks stuck to their core rotational pillars and rarely ventured into the unknown, but recent management changes have thrown off what fans had come to assume from the team.
Adjusting to a More Trusting Coaching Staff
Mike Brown had a clear understanding of the challenges he was facing in Wednesday night's home debut, with Thibodeau's replacement already down Mitchell Robinson and Josh Hart in planning his lineup deployments. But he was willing to throw concepts at the wall and seeing what stuck, a willingness to experiment that was most visible in his promoting little-used prospect Ariel Hukporti to the starting five.
The rising sophomore wasn't the only benchwarmer to get a chance in the high-leverage situation, though. Tyler Kolek also got the opportunity to spin as Jalen Brunson's backup at point guard, even though he, too, had yet to assert himself as a league mainstay after last year's rookie campaign.
He turned in a solid 14 minutes, finishing on a few composed drives and splashing on this pretty jumper from deep. After he looked overwhelmed by the size and speed of NBA competition last season, his willingness to keep some of the offense flowing with bench-centric platoons had to have eased some of the concerns as to who'd keep the pieces moving while Brunson sat.
Addressing Preseason Doubts
Kolek's security as a trusted Knick was questioned before the season started, with SNY's Ian Begley predicting that the team turns to a more seasoned floor general before the trade deadline.
"Kolek could be a pleasant surprise for the Knicks, locking up the backup point guard role with his strong play. I think he has the talent to fill the role. But just based on how things work in pro sports, I think the Knicks will ultimately look for a veteran to fill that role because they are chasing a championship. It’s asking a lot of a rookie or second-year player to hold down a rotation spot on a title contender."
The Knicks have real aspirations with their season as they look to out-do their most recent playoff showing, and one serviceable game won't be enough to call off the front office's dogs. But every possession in which he demonstrates comfort in the demanding, winning environment should buy him a little bit more time, and in that regard, he's already off to a improved sophomore year.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!