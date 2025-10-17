Malcolm Brogdon Retirement Opens Door for Knicks Prospect
Malcolm Brogdon's sudden retirement earlier this week had to have eased the minds of the New York Knicks' decision-makers, as they were preparing to make some last-minute non-guaranteed roster cuts in preparation for the start of the regular season.
Brogdon was actually slated to survive this weekend's deadline, but he opted to call it a career with his numbers slipping and his injuries slowly getting the better of the former Rookie of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year winner. Some of the fringe Knicks can breathe a little easier now, but he was set to audition for a bench role as a much-needed reserve playmaker.
This opens a huge opportunity for Tyler Kolek, who's spent the summer trying to prove that he belongs with the Knicks. The team's core is well past the developmental phase, with all of New York's core pieces well into their 20s and ready to contend for a championship now, leaving little room for the rising sophomore to come into his own as a backup point guard.
That's a common problem for players drafted to competitive Tom Thibodeau-led teams, as fellow draftee Pacome Dadiet found out. They had enough value to captivate the Knicks' long-term attention, but actually working your way into a top rotation and figuring out how to fit into the NBA is something else entirely.
The second-round point guard had a chance to make an early impact, having entered the league at an older 23-years-old, but his iffy jumper and small size held him back from winning Thibodeau over. But now with Mike Brown at the helm and in need for tertiary playmaking, he could get a chance to fill the role that Brogdon was slotted for.
The coach is set on freeing Jalen Brunson from the demanding on-ball he's been playing since he got to New York, more interested in expanding upon his versatility in a more team-oriented offense. He's trusted with an influx of rotational guards in Josh Hart, Miles McBride and Jordan Clarkson to cultivate a dynamic backcourt, but most of those pieces are there to create their own buckets or provide hustle defense.
Kolek's two points per game on 45.3% true shooting and a sub-30% hit rate from 3-point range give the organization little to work off of, but Brown is free to give him occasional reps as a third-stringer alongside the shooting Landry Shamet. His teammates have expressed trust in his ability to grow into a reliable tertiary role, as he's spent the preseason demonstrating.
The lefty creator can look like Brunson for flashes, and just a little bit of that ball-movement and shot-making in a deep-bench role could do wonders for the team's versatility.
