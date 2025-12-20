Three Key Takeaways From Knicks' Frustrating Loss to 76ers

The New York Knicks saw their impressive six-game winning streak come to a screeching halt as they fell 116-107 to the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden. In their first home game since winning the NBA Cup on Tuesday, the Knicks suffered only their second home loss of the season, dropping to 13-2 at the Garden.

What made this loss particularly painful was how it unfolded. The Knicks stayed competitive through three quarters, but completely fell apart when it mattered most. Philadelphia outscored New York 28-20 in the fourth quarter, with Jalen Brunson going ice-cold at the worst possible time. The defeat highlighted several concerning issues that could haunt the Knicks if left unaddressed.

Despite Mitchell Robinson's breakout performance off the bench and strong efforts from Karl-Anthony Towns, the Knicks couldn't overcome their fourth-quarter collapse and poor perimeter shooting. Here are three key takeaways from the frustrating loss.​

Brunson's Fourth-Quarter Disappearing Act Doomed the Knicks

The most alarming development was Jalen Brunson's complete vanishing act in the final quarter. After struggling all night with his shot, Brunson went scoreless in the fourth quarter, missing all five of his attempts when the Knicks needed him most. This was a stark contrast to his previous performance, where he hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 4.4 seconds left against Indiana.

Brunson finished with 22 points, nine assists and six rebounds, but his efficiency was terrible, shooting just 7-for-22 from the field and a dismal 1-for-7 from beyond the arc. When your franchise player goes completely silent in crunch time, it's nearly impossible to win against quality opponents.

The Knicks desperately needed Brunson to match Tyrese Maxey's 11 fourth-quarter points, but he couldn't deliver. This type of disappearing act cannot happen if New York has championship aspirations.

Mitchell Robinson's Career Night Wasn't Enough

The silver lining in an otherwise disappointing night was Mitchell Robinson's sensational performance. The big man posted a season-high 21 points on efficient shooting, grabbed a season-best 16 rebounds for his first double-double of the year, and, incredibly, made 7-of-8 free throws.

Robinson provided exactly what the team needed: rim protection, offensive rebounding, and efficient scoring around the basket.

Robinson provided exactly what the team needed: rim protection, offensive rebounding, and efficient scoring around the basket.

The Maxey-Edgecombe Backcourt Took Over

Philadelphia's young backcourt of Tyrese Maxey and rookie VJ Edgecombe absolutely shredded the Knicks' defense, combining for 53 points and nine three-pointers. Maxey led the way with 30 points and nine assists, hitting 6-of-12 from deep, while Edgecombe chipped in 23 points in his Madison Square Garden showcase.

The Knicks had no answer for their speed, shooting, or two-man game. Even more embarrassing was Andre Drummond turning into Steph Curry, draining 3-of-4 three-pointers while adding 14 points and 13 rebounds.

When a career non-shooter like Drummond is bombing threes on you, it exposes serious defensive breakdowns. New York's perimeter defense was a step slow all night, and they paid the price as the 76ers controlled the tempo and executed when it mattered most.

