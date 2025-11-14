Trade Proposal Could Solve Knicks' Backup PG Problem

The New York Knicks are in need of a backup point guard with Jalen Brunson's ankle sprain possibly keeping him out for a few weeks.

Brunson's injury will expose the point guard depth and see how strong it truly is. If it isn't up to standards, the Knicks could explore a trade idea suggested by Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley, where the Memphis Grizzlies acquire Guerschon Yabusele, Pacôme Dadiet, Tyler Kolek and a 2026 first-round pick (top-four protected) for Ty Jerome.

"Having a reliable leader for the reserve unit could do wonders for this club, and maybe Jerome can fill that void," Buckley wrote.

"A calf strain has delayed his start to the season, but last year, he was a Sixth Man of the Year finalist while averaging 12.5 points and 3.4 assists to go along with a 51.6/43.9/87.2 shooting slash. And while the Grizzlies just signed him this offseason, maybe they'll feel this season is already broken beyond repair when he becomes trade-eligible on Dec. 15."

Grizzlies' Ty Jerome walks onto the court for open practice at the FedExForum. | Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Knicks Linked to Grizzlies PG Ty Jerome in Trade Idea

Jerome's calf strain makes this trade unlikely to happen soon, but given the direction the Grizzlies are going in, they might be sellers at the deadline in February. If the Grizzlies are serious about moving Jerome, they could really help the Knicks out.

"New Knicks coach Mike Brown has done what it can to lighten the workload carried by the starters, which had perhaps reached an untenable amount under previous skipper Tom Thibodeau," Buckley wrote. "That said, the New York's second-teamers aren't exactly capitalizing on their expanded workloads."

"Things still spiral whenever the 'Bockers turn to their bench. Among rotation regulars, Miles McBride is the only non-starter with a net differential better than minus-7.1."

Brunson's absence will reveal a lot about the team, so that could be a positive development to come out of his injury. The team will learn whether Kolek can live up to the hype in his second season.

Jordan Clarkson and Miles McBride will have to step up as well, but this is a chance for everyone to have some impact.

If things don't work out the way the Knicks hope, a Jerome trade makes a lot of sense for them. The price in Buckley's proposed deal is very much worth it, especially if Yabusele continues to struggle like he has in the first couple games of the regular season.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!