How to Watch Knicks vs. Pelicans: Date, Time and Injury Report

The New York Knicks are playing at a different level. Sitting at 47-25 and third in the Eastern Conference, the Knicks have been one of the best home teams in the NBA this season with a 26-9 record at Madison Square Garden. In their next game, they host the struggling New Orleans Pelicans, who sit at 25-47 and are at the 11th seed in Western Conference.

This​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ is a lot more than just a regular-season matchup. Familiar faces, injury worries, and a ton of momentum at stake after this game are some of the things being considered here. Here is everything you need to know before tip-off.

Quick Game Preview

The Knicks have been dominant at home all season. On the other hand, the Pelicans are struggling. New York will try to extend their home winning streak while also dealing with some minor injuries. One of the most intriguing developments of the game is Jose Alvarado playing for the first time against the team he was traded from in ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌February.

How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 24, 2026​

Tuesday, March 24, 2026​ Time: 7:30 PM ET​

7:30 PM ET​ Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY​

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY​ TV Broadcast: MSG (local New York)​

MSG (local New York)​ Streaming: NBA League Pass​

Injury Report

Knicks

The Knicks will be without Miles McBride, who is out due to pelvic core muscle surgery. Landry Shamet is also out with a right knee tibial plateau contusion.

"Bone bruises can be a long recovery -- but we don't know extent of this. Others in the NBA (Kobe Bryant) have had tibial plateau fractures, which can take months to recover from." as Steve Popper reported.

Pelicans

On the Pelicans side, Bryce McGowens is out with a right small toe fracture, while Trey Alexander and Hunter Dickinson are both out as G League Two-Way players.

Two Knicks Players to Watch Tonight

1. Josh Hart

Hart​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ has been an energy source for New York throughout the entire season. In his game, it will be exciting to see if he can extend his three-point shooting streak while maintaining the high level of energy. Also, it is important to take his injury concern into notice, as he was listed on the injury report a few games back.

2. Jose Alvarado

This​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ matchup involves a player that the whole crowd will be looking at. The Knicks acquired Alvarado in a trade with the Pelicans in February, giving up Dalen Terry and two second-round picks. This will be the first time he plays in a Knicks uniform against his former team.

Alvarado is very productive on defense, where he gets roughly one steal per game and also brings a very high level of energy.

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