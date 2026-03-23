Knicks Get Positive Update on Landry Shamet Injury

The New York Knicks need every bit of their depth they can get as the push to the postseason begins. Disaster struck when they lost guard Landry Shamet to a knee injury that kept him out of their most recent victory against the Washington Wizards. However, Stefan Bondy of the New York Post was able to share good news on Shandry's injury outlook.

While Bondy shared that Shamet will be unavailable for the Knicks' upcoming game against the New Orleans Pelicans, he also posted on social media that the team doesn't expect him to be out long.

"Good news on Shamet. Heard the injury is nothing major and he won’t be out long.

Mike Brown said Shamet banged his knee in the Nets game," Bondy wrote in one post.

"Would expect Shamet to be back within a few games, if that. Been a major part of the Knicks rotation since returning from shoulder injury," he continued in another.

Would expect Shamet to be back within a few games, if that. Been a major part of the Knicks rotation since returning from shoulder injury. https://t.co/DkOpiQkaBr — Stefan Bondy (@SbondyNBA) March 23, 2026

This is great injury news for Shamet, who earlier this month was dealing with neck and spine pain. While he was cleared to return to playing, his knee bruise against the Nets was definitely causing concern among Knicks fans and analysts.

While the Knicks have one of the weaker schedules in the NBA for their final 10 games of the regular season, it will be all hands on deck once the playoffs begin. Despite some struggles to stay consistent, New York is tabbed as a favorite to win the East and could dethrone the Oklahoma City Thunder as reigning NBA Champions.

Landry Shamet Contributing Big Time Off Knicks Bench

Shamet is averaging 9.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game this season, with an average of 23 minutes played per game. Against the Nets, he played 22 minutes and went one for five on field goals and one for four on three pointers, ending the game with three points, three rebounds, one assist and one block.

The veteran guard has been a big piece of the Knicks puzzle coming off the bench this season. in 2024-25, Shamet averaged just 15.2 minutes, and 2026 has proven that he's able to contribute more when given more of a chance. However, that could prove problematic for the team if they're looking to sign him to a consecutive third year contract. New York will need to tighten the purse strings to stay under the salary cap next season and might not be able to afford Shamet with his value inflated.

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