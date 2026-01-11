Why the Knicks' Biggest Threat Is the 76ers

Style makes fights.

In the regular season, the NBA is filled with teams that can win or lose any given night. However, in the playoffs, when the game becomes the best of seven series, it becomes about one main thing. Match-ups.

For the New York Knicks, there is no other team out East that gives them more matchup troubles than the Philadelphia 76ers.

76ers' guard play spells trouble for Knicks' backcourt

This season, the 76ers are 2-0 against the Knicks, with the 76ers winning their last match-up at The Garden 130-119. One of the major things that stood out versus the Knicks was the dynamic guard play of Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe, two young studs who play a high-paced tempo. Maxey is third in the league in scoring, averaging 30.7 points per game. He had a game high of 36 points for the 76ers.

Edgecombe, who is a rookie, finished the game with 26 points (10-for-16 from the field). The absence of Josh Hart for the Knicks was missed, as well as the absence of Kelly Oubre Jr. for the 76ers. The Maxey and Edgecombe duo presents defensive matchup problems against the Knicks back-court of Jalen Brunson and even Miles Bridges, who is a solid defender.

76ers' wings can match up with the Knicks' wings

Arguably, the most important position in basketball is the wing or small forward position because of everything they can do. So, when trying to compete for a championship, many of the elite teams have that position prioritized. This is the area the Knicks can hang their hat on.

For the Sixers, Paul George and Kelly Oubre Jr. have the assignment of being two-way players and counteracting the Knicks' wings. After coming from injury dating back to last February, George seems to be healthy, averaging 15.8 ppg while turning the clock back on the defensive end of the ball. Oubre Jr., a 6-foot-7 wing who just returned to the lineup Jan. 7 vs. the Washington Wizards, presents scoring and defense as well. These two provide a tough match-up versus Bridges and OG Anunoby.

Joel Embiid's health will be key

The biggest question mark is going to go to the health of the 76ers' big man, Joel Embiid. This season, Embiid has averaged 23.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 blocks per game in 18 contests.

The advantage that both the Knicks and 76ers have over any team in the Eastern Conference is their dominance at the center position. It will be a challenging matchup for Karl-Anthony Towns if Embiid can stay healthy.

Jan 7, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shields the ball from LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Knicks' matchups and personnel

While looking at the Eastern Conference, the Knicks have had the most success against everyone outside of the Indiana Pacers, who are riddled with injuries. The specific reason revolves around the star power of Brunson and Towns, but also the Knicks' role players follow suit.

When talking about balance at each position, the Sixers are the only team that presents that challenge versus the Knicks. The next matchup between the two will be in Philadelphia, and it should be another high-impact game.

