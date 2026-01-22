Why Knicks Shouldn't Trade For Giannis Antetokounmpo

The New York Knicks are figuring out what to do with the trade deadline just two weeks away.

The Knicks are always planning for a big move, and Giannis Antetokounmpo has been on their radar for quite some time. A deal for The Greek Freak isn't likely to happen at this moment in time. But there is reason to believe that the Knicks would beat the front-runner as soon as he requests out of Milwaukee, if he does.

CBS sportswriter Sam Quinn pointed out some obstacles that could come with a possible Antetokounmpo trade.

"The fit here isn't perfect. Ideally, Antetokounmpo would play with a shooting center. One would presume Karl-Anthony Towns is in the trade," Quinn wrote.

"If he isn't, it means both Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby are, depriving the Knicks of their wing defense. The likeliest construction here probably involves Towns and one of those wings plus draft capital. If Deuce McBride is in the deal too, that chips away at their depth further."

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo dribbles the ball down the court against the Atlanta Hawks. | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Antetokounmpo Trade Could Be Risky For Knicks

On one hand, the Knicks could get one of the best players in the league if they were to trade for Giannis. However, it could cost them a lot of value, and it could be enough to completely tank the Knicks as a whole.

That being said, Antetokounmpo is still one of the best players in the league, and the Knicks might have to move a lot of parts in order to make this work.

"Jalen Brunson can be what Khris Middleton was for him in 2021 as a late-game shot-creator that eases his offensive burden. If they keep one of the wings, that at least gives them some perimeter defensive presence. Antetokounmpo may have to play some center," Quinn wrote.

"Either that, or the Knicks would become more of a blunt instrument, lining him up next to Mitchell Robinson and owning the boards at the expense of spacing. But there's enough talent here for the Knicks to scare even the best teams in the Western Conference. There are plenty of teams that could give Giannis a contender eventually. The Knicks are the team best-suited to doing so right now."

Making so many drastic changes in the middle of the season can be a detriment. Which is why an Antetokounmpo deal could make more sense for the Knicks in the offseason. It doesn't look like Antetokounmpo wants out of Milwaukee at this moment, so the Knicks would have to wait until the summer to explore that option again.

If the Knicks are going to hold out and wait for an update on the Antetokounmpo saga, it likely means they won't make too many big moves for now.

