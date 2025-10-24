Zohran Mamdani Learns Hard Lesson From Angry Knicks Fans
NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is facing serious backlash from passionate New York Knicks supporters after using the team's iconic logo without permission in his campaign advertisement.
The controversy got into the limelight when Mamdani aired a political advertisement during the Knicks' season opener at Madison Square Garden.
The commercial featured a modified version of the franchise's signature orange and blue logo, replacing "Knicks" with "Zohran". He also posted the altered logo on Instagram with the caption "This is our year. This is our time".
The Knicks organization swiftly responded with legal action, sending a cease-and-desist letter to the Democratic socialist candidate.
"The NY Knicks have sent NYC Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani a cease-and-desist letter for using the NY Knicks logo to promote his candidacy," a team spokesperson stated.
"The Knicks want to make it clear that we do not endorse Mr. Mamdani for Mayor, and we object to his use of our copyrighted logo. We will pursue all legal remedies to enforce our rights," the statement continued, per the New York Post.
Are Knicks Fans Supporting Mamdani or the Team?
The overwhelming response from fans shows clear disapproval of Mamdani's unauthorized logo use. Social media erupted with criticism as passionate supporters rallied behind their beloved franchise.
One user questioned the long-term consequences, asking: "How long until the Knicks ban him from attending Knicks games?"
The comment reflects concerns about whether Mamdani's actions might cost him access to Madison Square Garden entirely.
The legal implications weren't lost on fans either. One user commented: "Using a team's logo without permission? That's a legal slam dunk".
The comparison to basketball terminology highlighted how clear-cut the intellectual property violation appeared to many observers.
Questions about authenticity dominated the conversation as well. One Knicks fan stated: "He was tryna act like this big time Knicks fan, people saw right through it he knows nothing about sports".
This comment suggested many supporters felt the campaign move was inauthentic pandering rather than genuine fandom.
Not everyone was critical; some added humor. One user said: "He's getting this knicks fan's vote! Go Knicks."
The harshest reactions called for permanent consequences. One user commented, "Good! I hope the Knicks don't let him into MSG!" This statement reflected fans' protective nature toward their team's brand and legacy.
The incident has become a cautionary tale about respecting intellectual property rights, especially when dealing with passionate sports franchises and their devoted fanbases.
