Zohran Mamdani Returns to MSG After Knicks Legal Drama
Weeks earlier, the New York Knicks sent Zohran Mamdani a cease-and-desist letter for using their copyrighted logo in campaign ads. The mayoral candidate's commercial, which aired during the Knicks' season opener, featured an altered orange and blue logo with "Zohran" replacing "Knicks."
The team made their position crystal clear: they do not endorse Mamdani for mayor and would pursue all legal remedies to protect their intellectual property rights. The organization stated the ad was "likely to mislead the public into believing that the Campaign is affiliated with, sponsored or endorsed by" the Knicks.
On Sunday, just hours before the mayoral election, Mamdani made a calculated comeback to Madison Square Garden. He sat in Section 212 with comedian The Kid Mero, wearing a Josh Hart jersey and black cap, a stark contrast to courtside seats. Most fans never realized who was sitting near them, which appeared completely intentional.
During the game, Mamdani told the New York Times: "The exhilaration of the last few days of the campaign is like little else, but so is the anxiety. Somebody described it to me once like playing tennis but not being able to see the score until the last minute." He danced to the Backstreet Boys and chanted with fans outside MSG.
Knicks Dominate Bulls 128-116 Behind Brunson's 31-Point Explosion
The New York Knicks delivered a statement victory on Sunday night, defeating the Chicago Bulls 128-116 at Madison Square Garden. It was a revenge match for Knicks as they had faced loss to the same Bulls squad just days earlier.
Jalen Brunson orchestrated the offensive attack, scoring 31 points and controlling the tempo throughout the game. The supporting cast stepped up in significant ways, with Karl-Anthony Towns combining with 20 points. While bench players provided crucial scoring bursts that kept Chicago at arm's length.
The pivotal moment came in the third quarter when the Knicks shifted into another gear defensively. They turned defensive stops into fast-break opportunities, showcasing the ball movement and chemistry that's been developing. The bench unit particularly impressed, bringing intensity and maintaining the momentum while starters rested.
Chicago's Josh Giddey had a strong individual performance with a triple-double, but it wasn't enough to overcome New York's balanced attack and hot shooting from distance. The Knicks' deep roster proved too much for the Bulls to handle.
The victory marked a crucial turnaround for New York, who avoided their first four-game losing streak of the season and solidified their home-court advantage heading into their next matchup.
