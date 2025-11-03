Knicks Get Revenge Against Injury-Plagued Bulls at MSG
The New York Knicks took care of business against a shorthanded Chicago Bulls team, winning 128-116 at Madison Square Garden. It was payback for Friday's loss, and the Knicks made sure Chicago felt every bit of it.
What Happened in the Knicks-Bulls Rematch?
This match had a different feel from the start. The home crowd sensed it early when OG Anunoby buried a three-pointer less than two minutes in, sparking a 34-24 opening quarter that set the tone. Jalen Brunson got going early, attacking the rim and finding open shooters. Karl-Anthony Towns established himself in the paint, and the Knicks' defense forced Chicago into tough shots from the start.
Chicago fought back after the break, trimming an early double-digit gap with sharper execution. Josh Giddey orchestrated the offense while Nikola Vučević controlled the paint, punishing smaller defenders inside. The visitors outscored New York 36-34 in the second, their best quarter of the night.
Bulls role players like Jalen Smith and Matas Buzelis found their rhythm, hitting open threes and crashing the boards. The deficit shrank to a manageable eight at halftime, 68-60, giving Chicago hope heading into the locker room.
Then came the third quarter. New York flipped a switch defensively, forcing turnovers and turning them into easy buckets on the other end. The Knicks poured in 37 points while holding the Bulls to just 29, stretching the lead back into comfortable territory. Chicago couldn't find clean looks anymore, and the rhythm they'd built in the second quarter evaporated.
The fourth became a formality. The Bulls made a few runs, but each time New York had an answer. Jalen Brunson hit a mid-range jumper here, while Karl-Anthony Towns grabbed a crucial board there. Chicago never got closer than 12, and the Knicks closed it out with the confidence of a team that had been waiting two days for this moment.
How Did the Knicks Pull Away?
Balance defined New York's attack. Six players hit double figures, making it nearly impossible for the Bulls to key on anyone. Anunoby led the way with 21 points and four assists, providing a steady two-way impact all night.
Brunson orchestrated the offense with 31 points and three assists, attacking when Chicago's defense sagged and distributing when they collapsed. The performance pushed him past 9,000 career points as a Knick, another milestone in his Madison Square Garden tenure.
Towns battled through a quad issue to post 20 points and 15 rebounds, dominating the glass and giving New York second chances.
The supporting cast stepped up when needed. Josh Hart helped score with 14 points and eight boards. Landry Shamet came off the bench and went a perfect 3-for-3 from deep, hitting daggers whenever Chicago threatened. Miles McBride added eight points in his minutes, keeping the energy high.
Giddey finished with 23 points and 12 assists for the Bulls, showing flashes of the brilliance from Friday. But the supporting cast couldn't match their previous output. Jalen Smith and Patrick Williams combined for 23 points, but Chicago's perimeter shooting went cold against New York's tighter rotations.
The victory moves the Knicks to 3-3 while dropping the Bulls to 5-1. New York gets a confidence boost heading into their next stretch, proving they can bounce back quickly when the stakes matter.
