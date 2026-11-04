Predicting Knicks' Starting Lineup vs. Bulls If Josh Hart Is Ruled Out

The Knicks have been relatively lucky on the injury front so far this season, especially compared to other teams. However, another player is dealing with a minor ailment, as Josh Hart is listed as questionable on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Bulls due to ankle soreness.

Hart has missed time with this kind of injury before, so it's possible New York opts to be cautious. If that does happen, the Knicks do have a few options they could explore to fill the hole in their starting lineup.

Option 1: Using Jordan Clarkson's similar skill set

Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Jordan Clarkson, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns

Hart is certainly a unique basketball talent, with very few who can do all that he does well every single night. However, Jordan Clarkson is in the same ballpark after his late-career shift in priorities has made defense and rebounding two of his main calling cards.

These two teams are currently right next to each other in terms of rebounds per game (45.3 for Chicago vs. 47.0 for New York), so that area slipping with Hart potentially out could help the Bulls get revenge after a close 133-127 loss last time out against the Knicks. It's also worth noting that recent big man Nic Claxton may be making his season debut on Wednesday for Chicago, which would add a serious headache on the glass.

Both Josh Hart (sore right ankle) and Nic Claxton (left hamstring strain) are questionable for Knicks-Bulls tomorrow night. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) November 4, 2026

Also helping Clarkson's starting case is the fact that he's provided a real spark in recent games, which began with an 18-point explosion off the bench against these same Bulls last Wednesday. Surprisingly, Mike Brown hasn't increased Clarkson's usage despite that performance, but Hart being ruled out would be the perfect reason for Brown to consider viewing Clarkson in a more elevated role.

Option 2: Rewarding Landry Shamet for his recent play

Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Landry Shamet, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns

Clarkson's not the only one impressing off the bench, however, as Landry Shamet has established himself as the new primary sixth man for Brown. Shamet clearly has earned the coach's trust, with Brown turning to Shamet on a few occasions this season when he's been forced to sit the toiling Mikal Bridges.

The most recent call to Shamet was answered in a huge way, with the veteran popping off for 22 points versus the Nets on Monday and being an ultra-efficient 6-of-8 from the field and 4-of-6 from deep.

There's certainly an allure to surrounding Karl-Anthony Towns with as many shooters as possible. And with Bridges down in the dumps, plus Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby not exactly lighting it up on a consistent basis, adding Shamet to the starting mix for much-needed offense makes a ton of sense.

Option 3: Giving Miles McBride a chance to build momentum

Jalen Brunson, Miles McBride, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns

There is a more wild-card option for Brown in case Hart's out, and that is seeing if Miles McBride can rise to the occasion like he's done before when a starter on the wing is missing.

It's been a very quiet start to the campaign for McBride, who seems to have fallen a bit out of favor with a reduced role. That being said, it was also McBride who received starter-like minutes (30, a season high still) on Oct. 23, with Bridges flailing, and responded wonderfully with 20 points on 6-of-8 shooting from deep.

McBride's managed double-digit scoring in just one other game this year, so it's not as if the positive momentum has carried on for the guard. Still, his defense could be useful against last-season All-Star Norman Powell and a player in Josh Giddey who could beat the Knicks in a variety of ways. There also could be a trade motivation for New York to showcase McBride and rebuild his lowered value in hopes of bringing in someone who would fit a bit better.

Final prediction

If I had to make an educated guess, I'd probably side with Shamet getting the nod over Clarkson and McBride. Brown seems happy to use Clarkson as more of a late-game weapon than someone making regular stints throughout a contest. And McBride doesn't have much going for him as of late, which makes him a big risk in a matchup the Knicks can not lose if they're to finally have a winning record this season.

Shamet has arguably the strongest case between what he's turned into for New York this season and the fact that he already started this week on a high note. I wouldn't be surprised, though, if Brown threw a major curveball—like starting Tyler Kolek, Jose Alvarado or Mohamed Diawara—to put the Bulls on their heels after these teams just met a week ago.

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