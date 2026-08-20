Ranking the Knicks' Young Players From Best to Worst Future Outlooks

The overwhelming majority of the New York Knicks' rotation is over 28 years old. And that is precisely why it was so imperative for them to win at least one championship before their core aged out of their championship window.

Their best players are still in the midst of their primes and should have a few years left to pursue another ring. But Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, and OG Anunoby are all 29 years old, while Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart are 30 and 31 years old, respectively.

That doesn't mean they are completely void of young talent, though. While they don't possess nearly the same amount of top-end young talent as the San Antonio Spurs or Oklahoma City Thunder, they still have some intriguing pieces who are 25 years old or younger.

Deuce McBride

New York Knicks guard Miles McBride didn't have the best NBA Finals performance, but he's still one of the team's best young players. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It sometimes feels like McBride is older than he actually is. He's been in the league for five seasons, has played in some big games during that span, and has a quiet demeanor that can mask his youth. But he was just 20 years old when he was selected with the 36th pick in the 2020 draft.



McBride will turn 26 before the season begins, but as of now, he's still the best young player the Knicks have. His stock has taken a bit of a hit after a disappointing NBA Finals performance and trade rumors. But look around the league, and you'll have a difficult time finding a role player that is as good as he is.

His combination of shooting, defense, and connective playmaking allows him to slide in and make positive contributions next to any star and in any scheme. There are young players who are more talented and have higher ceilings, but McBride should have a long career in the league given his extremely high floor.

Mohamed Diawara

If McBride's value comes from his insanely high floor, Diawara's comes from his high ceiling. Diawara was a surprisingly good shooter last season, but is still just one year removed from being a below-average shooter overseas, and his Summer League performance didn't necessarily instill confidence in fans (3.5 points per game on 7.1% shooting from the field).

If his shot sees a negative regression, he becomes a lot less intriguing of a prospect. Diawara still has the potential to be a good defender with above-average driving, finishing, and playmaking skills. But as we've seen time and time again, in today's NBA, a lack of shooting can often be enough to nullify any strengths you have. His floor takes a big hit in that case.

If last season's shooting is real, though, Diawara has the potential of being a Pascal Siakam-esque point forward. That would not only make him more enticing than McBride, wherever he may be playing in a few years, but it'd legitimately make Diawara one of the more intriguing players in the league.

More than any player on this list, Diawara holds the key to just how long the Knicks' current championship window can be. Flop and the Knicks may be looking at a dark future. Blossom, and he could be the one to extend their window and eventually help carry the torch.

Tyler Nickel

Former Vanderbilt Commodores forward Tyler Nickel showed glimpses of promise with the Knicks in NBA Summer League. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It feels weird putting a rookie who hasn't played a single second of regular-season basketball third on this list. But shooting and size are two things that teams can't seem to get enough of, and Nickel has both.

Like McBride, Nickel's ceiling is limited. His lack of shot creation, playmaking, elite athleticism, and defense, which is partly capped by said athleticism, will keep him from being a star. But he looks like one of, if not the best, shooters from this draft class.

If the defensive instincts and effort from Summer League remain consistent, then he'll have a long career ahead of him. His ability to quickly pull the trigger from anywhere on the court, whether on the move or standing still, will do the rest. That said, it's still hard to see Nickel getting significant minutes as a rookie on such a veteran-filled team. But Nickel's future looks bright.

Jack Kayil

Kolek, listed below, is the better player right now. But this list is based on future outlook. And with that in mind, Kayil should be ranked ahead.

He's currently in the perfect situation. He has a path to the NBA but is also getting meaningful repetitions playing in a professional league. He can improve his game and go through the growing pains without the pressures of fighting for playing time or the short leash that comes with it.

From what we saw in Summer League, Kayil's potential does seem uncertain. His shot selection is questionable, and there are concerns surrounding his ball-handling. But he also displayed some nice athleticism, shot creation, and playmaking.

Kayil could end up being a lead guard on a good team. He could be a very solid secondary guard; he could end up being a bust, or he may never even come over to the United States. He's just 20 years old, which makes it very difficult to project how he'll develop, but the unknown also gives him a higher ceiling than Kolek.

Tyler Kolek

New York Knicks guard Tyler Kolek has a tough path towards playing time in the Big Apple. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kolek is clearly a solid player. In his limited action as a Knick, he's shown that he's the best passer on the team and can knock down open threes. But until his defense improves to a consistently serviceable level, his path to getting significant minutes as a Knick could be difficult.

Kolek does strike me as a victim of the situation, though. I can see a world in which Kolek has already become a good backup point guard in the leauge were to be drafted elsewhere. Unfortunately for him, that isn't the reality we live in.

A change in scenery could boost his stock because I do think Kolek deserves a shot elsewhere. And given that opportunity, he has a realistic shot at being serviceable. But as things stand right now, his future outlook, partly due to his scenario, doesn't look great. The third-string point guard is turning 26 years old in March, and his future in New York is filled with question marks.

Pacome Dadiet

Dadiet is a 21-year-old 6'9" wing who has shown some nice glimpses of shooting, passing, cutting, and defense. That isn't exactly a combination of skills you can find in any player, so it's partly understandable why the Knicks picked him where they picked him.

But unlike Kayil, he's buried on the depth chart on a team that has Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Landry Shamet, Jordan Clarkson, and Mohamed Diawara playing ahead of him. Barring multiple injuries or an unexpected blockbuster trade, it'll stay that way.

Dadiet still has plenty of time to develop, but it likely won't be in New York while they fight for another championship. If and when Dadiet gets shipped out, he could find himself in a position to get a fairer shot at earning playing time.

But until then, it's hard to put his outlook ahead of the others on this list. He's currently not as good as McBride or Diawara. He doesn't have the ability to play out his development as Kayil does. And while Kolek is older than him, at least Kolek's passing gives him a true NBA-level skill he can consistently rely on.

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