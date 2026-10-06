Three Things That Mattered Most From Knicks' Opening Preseason Game

The New York Knicks opened the preseason with a 120-97 loss in Philadelphia. Twenty different Knickerbockers suited up, whereas the Sixers were without Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and LeBron James—so as far as significance, this game was less about what happened within those 48 minutes and more about how some of what we saw might matter more down the road.

Here are three storylines that stood out from Monday's game.

Three takeaways from Knicks' preseason game against the 76ers on Monday

Backup center may be a strong point

Late in the first quarter, Andre Drummond went to the line and missed a free throw. And no one really seemed to notice, nor to care. And it was wonderful.

One preseason game doesn't prove much, but it was striking seeing how many different facets there are to Drummond's game than Mitchell Robinson's, whom he's replacing.

Here was Drummond trying to take his man off the dribble from 15 feet out. There was Drummond launching from three-point range. There were even occasions the big man got a pass down on the block, went into some sort of post-up move and ended up scoring a basket. None of those were things Robinson would try. Ever.

In 12 minutes of playing time, Drummond also brought plenty of what Robinson did so well, with five rebounds and three blocked shots in his limited run. Whether Mitch's contributions were added to Isaiah Hartenstein or Karl-Anthony Towns', he gave the Knicks a nearly nightly advantage at the center spot.

Drummond doesn't offer as high of a ceiling as Robinson, but if he mimics most of Mitch's strengths while adding his own unique skills New York will retain the edge they've enjoyed the past three seasons.

Backup backup center may be a strong point, too

An NBA maxim is you can't teach height. That could end up being to the advantage of the Knicks and their prospective third center, James Wiseman, who did plenty to show how blissful ignorance can be.

In just nine minutes of playing time Monday night, Wiseman offered a series of demonstrations of the benefits of growing up to be 6-foot-11.

He grabbed multiple offensive rebounds. He held boards on both ends high above his head; a small detail, sure, but a fundamental that goes in his favor. He pressured the rim repeatedly, whether completing an alley-oop from Tyler Kolek or drawing a shooting foul while attempting another dunk.

He even saved Kolek from a turnover after the point guard fed the big man on the break with Wiseman in motion and at least 20 feet from the hoop, instead drawing a foul on the play.

Whatever his limitations—limitations that soured him in the eyes of lesser teams in need of more from him—New York represents an opportunity for the still-only-25 Wiseman to be appreciated for the things he does do. All they need him to be is tall and available when called upon. So far, so good.

Mo better clues

Pacome Dadiet hit a couple of long looks late. Tyler Nickel had an inspiring help rejection. Kevin McCullar Jr. continued to cram a lot into a little spell of action. But the most meaningful minutes of any Knick reserve were from the one who represents the biggest upside for both their immediate and long-term futures.

Mohamed Diawara picked up right where he left off last year, flying all over the floor on both ends, impossible to ignore whether you're a Knicks fan or an opposing team's scout.

Watching him fly back in transition to block a shot he could easily have given up on was one reminder why the Knicks couldn't wait to sign him to a four-year extension that kicks in this season. A 3-and-D talent with crazy length getting to marinate slowly behind OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart is an absolute luxury.

And if Wiseman, Drew Eubanks and the other third center candidates prove uninspiring, Diawara playing well in the preseason can only help the Knicks if they go in the direction of a trade. So whether he's spreading the floor for New York's offense while helping their defense shrink it down or headed elsewhere while the Knicks secure a superior tertiary big, Diawara playing well might be a bigger deal than some of the bigger Knick names doing so—at least at this stage of the preseason.

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