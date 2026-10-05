James Wiseman Must Realize the Knicks Opportunity in Front of Him

It just so happens that the New York Knicks are digging through the scrap heap, searching for a serviceable third big man to round out the roster and help lessen the loss of Mitchell Robinson. It also happens that the No. 2 overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft has been out of work for almost a year and is the perfect project.

Timing, which has defined much of James Wiseman’s NBA journey, might finally be on his side. Last season, the 6-foot-11 big man saw action in four games for the Indiana Pacers before being waived the day after Christmas and waiting for an NBA team to call him up.

While waiting for another NBA opportunity, Wiseman joined USA Basketball’s men’s national team. He competed in the 2027 FIBA World Cup qualifying window, playing two games and averaging 8.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in 19.8 minutes per game.

Wiseman suited up in the Miami Pro League over the summer. We also heard rumors about the former No. 2 overall pick continuing his career overseas in the EuroLeague.

It's been a long road back to NBA relevance

An NBA opportunity finally arose when the Knicks came calling with a training camp offer a few weeks ago. Within the organization, Wiseman has a strong ally in head coach Mike Brown, who was an assistant coach for the Golden State Warriors when they selected the ballyhooed kid from Memphis.

"When you're that long and athletic, with skill - he has skill - there's a place for you in this league," Brown told reporters following practice last week (h/t SNY). "Sometimes it takes the right moment, the right team, the right situation, all that stuff, to be able to fit someplace and grow."

Mike Brown pulls aside James Wiseman after the Knicks' practice session pic.twitter.com/lmYYyxNhh7 — SNY Knicks (@sny_knicks) September 29, 2026

Brown must’ve helped in Wiseman's evaluation process, and he's well aware of the tantalizing upside that hasn’t been realized yet. In 152 career games, Wiseman has averaged 9.0 points and 5.5 rebounds on 56.0% shooting. The 25-year-old still has youth on his side despite a turbulent five NBA seasons, two of which ended before they started.

As a rookie, Wiseman averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds in 21.4 minutes across 39 games. That April, he tore his right meniscus and missed all of Golden State's championship run the following season. It wasn't long before the Warriors gave up on the promising youngster and shipped him to Detroit midway through the 2022-23 season.

The 2023-24 Pistons set an NBA record with 28 consecutive losses in a single season, but that's where Wiseman enjoyed his best stretch of NBA ball, where he averaged 12.7 points and 8.1 rebounds in 24 games. That happened to coincide with current Knicks big man's coach Mark Bryant tenure as Detroit's big man's coach.

James Wiseman will have his work cut out for himself to make the New York Knicks' opening night roster. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The encouraging play was parlayed into a contract with Indiana the next season. But on opening night of the following campaign, Wiseman tore his Achilles. The Pacers went on to Game 7 of the NBA Finals, and the once-highly-touted prospect began a two-year odyssey of rehabbing and waiting.

Before training camp, the Knicks told free agents they were looking for a big man on the younger side, according to SNY's Ian Begley. Leon Rose is betting on the team’s ability to develop and keep healthy the oft-injured big man. And hoping Brown can be the Wiseman whisperer.

Over the years, plenty of highly touted big men never make good on their promises. This is Wiseman's chance to make good, and the timing might finally be right.

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