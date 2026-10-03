Tony Bradley Could Help Knicks at Center More Than Most Think

The New York Knicks bolstered their inside depth earlier in the week by signing journeyman center Tony Bradley, who will compete with fellow big men Drew Eubanks and James Wiseman, as all are in training camp on Exhibit 9 contracts.

Bradley isn't as much of a household name as the other two, which has led to some early doubts about what he adds for New York this preseason. However, there's more to Bradley than meets the eye.

Tony Bradley's past showings vs. Knicks provide hope he could plug a gap

Last season, Bradley signed on again with the Pacers on two 10-day deals before making his way to Atlanta days before the end of the regular season. It's with those two teams where the 6-foot-11 center became a familiar annoyance with the Knicks over the past two postseasons.

"We’re looking for bigs. Tony’s a veteran guy that’s still in his prime and has a good feel for the game, knows how to play the game the right way and he’s hurt us in the past," coach Mike Brown told SNY's Ian Begley. To be honest, when a guy hurts you in the past, you tend to remember him more than others."

Apr 6, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Tony Bradley (13) fights for a rebound with New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 18 career games against New York, Bradley has averaged a measly 2.9 points and 3.4 rebounds. But he's been a thorn in their side.

In the Eastern Conference Finals two springs ago with Indiana, Bradley averaged 9.6 minutes per game and was +15. In the opening round of the Knicks run to a championship, the UNC product saw action in 40 minutes and was only a -3 in a series that Atlanta lost by a combined 79 points across six games.

Brown's creativity could help the Knicks replace Mitchell Robinson's inside impact in different ways, such as going to small-ball lineups. But there's also a need to have a warm body that can bang with NBA centers for 10 or so minutes a night.

Speaking of Robinson, Bradley held his own against the offensive rebounding dynamo during a game back in early April. To neutralize a big with an elite skill like Robinson is no small feat, and it speaks to Bradley potentially being able to offer more than most might think on a team that'd have the best collection of talent he's ever played with.

Tony Bradley only played 3:34 seconds last night. He came in a minute after Mitch Robinson came into the game. Robinson already had a dunk and 2 rebounds. During his 3 minutes, Tony Bradley dominated Mitch Robinson and those 3 minutes were the only time Robinson wasnt heard from… https://t.co/vMOZR8DfKp pic.twitter.com/bvbkaRz2gO — TJ (@TraMurr2) April 7, 2026

The Knicks aren’t asking for much other than for Bradley to set screens, rebound and be a high-effort player. And to use his 7-foot-5 wingspan and 27.5-inch vertical to protect the rim.

He has flashed that there's more to his game, such as during his 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocks against Minnesota last year.

Cue the Tony Bradley highlights!



12 points, 9 rebounds, 2 blocks vs the Wolves last year. He is going to give Wiseman good competition for that roster spot. Good pickup in my opinion.



What do you think? https://t.co/jGTzPvjZEa pic.twitter.com/Tk8cnxnmwv — Mauro (@muhfuknfunnyguy) October 1, 2026

Since being selected 28th overall in 2017, Bradley has bounced around the league. In 234 games (22 starts), the 28-year-old has career averages of 4.3 points and 3.8 rebounds across stints with the Jazz, Sixers, Thunder, Bulls, Pacers and Hawks.

Bradley's best stretch of basketball came during the 2021-22 season, when he averaged a career-high 18 minutes, 8.7 points and 6.1 rebounds in 22 games with the Thunder. But earning a permanent NBA home has eluded the former NCAA Champion, who was a freshman on UNC’s 2017 team.

While shuffling around the league, Bradley has spent plenty of time honing his craft in the G-League, where he most recently played in 27 games for the College Park Skyhawks in 2024-25. Fighting for a job is no new thing for the Florida native.

It's ironic that Bradley and Wiseman are once again both competing for the same roster spot after doing so last fall for Rick Carlisle's team in Indiana. Competition is a good thing and Bradley has a real chance to turn into the Knicks' agitator, despite being the smallest name of the center bunch.

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