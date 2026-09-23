Tyler Kolek's Knicks Situation Could Change After Flurry of Signings

For months now, it's been clear that the New York Knicks lack a third-string center. But if New York's recent flurry of veteran signings tells us something, it's that they are also looking to potentially add another wing.

While the Knicks already roster Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Landry Shamet, Jordan Clarkson, and Mohamed Diawara, they decided to bring in Bruce Brown, John Konchar, and Ochai Agbaji on Exhibit 9 contracts. That's led many to believe that the Knicks may not be fully confident in their wing depth and have felt the need to bring in some backup.

Now, the recent signings could also signal the Knicks' confidence in their point guard depth chart consisting of Jalen Brunson, Jose Alvarado, and Deuce McBride, who is more of a natural off-guard. Tyler Kolek may not end up playing much, especially after Alvarado's Sixth Man of the Year ambitions, but he's also a part of their deep point guard depth.

But not every team rosters three point guards, let alone four. While New York could very well like what it has in its depth behind their Finals MVP, it could be a reason why they may want to part ways with Kolek. Assuming the Knicks will want to address their third-string center problem with one of their camp invites, Drew Eubanks or James Wiseman, they won't have the option to sign another one of the aforementioned veterans. That is, unless they make a trade.

21-year-old Pacome Dadiet has been viewed as the most likely Knick to be traded. But Kolek isn't off the hook yet. If the Knicks believe adding another wing to the roster is their priority over maintaining point guard depth, and can't find any takers for Dadiet, or for some reason want to keep him, Kolek becomes the next likely candidate to be traded.

Why the Knicks could trade Tyler Kolek before opening night

Alvarado just signed a contract and cannot be traded. McBride has the most value among the likely trade candidates, but he's an important part of the rotation and the least likely to be traded despite its benefits.

And at this point, even though Kolek may not have tremendous value, he still has more than Dadiet. Kolek is older and may not have the potential Dadiet has, but his floor is also much higher, as we've at least seen Kolek be productive in spurts at the professional level. Dadiet's recent struggles for the Ivory Coast team in the World Cup qualifiers don't help either.

There obviously is still value in keeping Kolek, though. Jalen Brunson has been relatively durable as a Knick, but he's still missed an average of 11 games per season. Alvarado has never appeared in more than 69 games. And the aforementioned McBride has missed his share of games over his last two seasons as well, and he's not even a true point guard. Kolek gives them insurance at a position they currently don't have any external options in.

For the reasons listed above, fans shouldn't count on Kolek being traded. But they shouldn't bank on him being a Knick come opening night either.

New York is clearly, at the very least, interested in adding another wing, and if they deem it necessary to add both a third string center and a wing, trading away either Dadiet or Kolek very quickly becomes the easiest path to doing so. There was always a chance that the reserve point guard would eventually be traded. But the recent flurry of moves makes his potential departure more likely.

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