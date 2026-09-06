Knicks’ Pacome Dadiet Problem Just Got Put on Display Again

Entering his third year in the league, Pacome Dadiet was already heading into the 2026-27 season in very dangerous territory. As the roster is currently constructed, he remains the only player on the team role-less and without a clear path to playing time.

The starting five is solidified, as it should be. Much, if not the entirety, of the second unit is too. And even third-stringer Tyler Kolek could see consistent minutes the second one of either point guard misses time.

But for Dadiet, the path to receiving minutes seems a lot less clear. He'll likely need multiple injuries to guys like Landry Shamet and Mohamed Diawara, or for them to become shells of themselves. And unfortunately for Dadiet and his fans, he hasn't made a strong case to garner further consideration during a subpar offseason showing.

Pacome Dadiet is running out of chances to earn role with the Knicks

In August, the 21-year-old participated in World Cup qualifiers for the Ivory Coast. The squad came out victorious in their first two games, but the Knicks forward did not play well in either contest. In his first game against Mali, Dadiet scored just nine points on 4-of-12 shooting in 18 minutes of play. He grabbed nine rebounds but was tied for the team's worst -10.

Dadiet then followed it up with a similarly unconvincing game. Against Egypt, Dadiet scored 13 points, but shot just 5-of-15 from the field and again had the worst plus-minus in the game (-12). In the Ivory Coast's lone loss, Dadiet shot just 2-of-9 en route to a subpar 10-point, 7-rebound performance, where he had the second-worst plus-minus of the game.

A three-game sample size with a team he doesn't spend much time with isn't the most telling thing in the world. But given his struggles in Summer League, it is concerning to say the least. Dadiet has now played subpar against competition that is significantly worse than the ones he should be getting ready to play against in the NBA.

That said, Dadiet did show some useful skills during his summer competitions. He looks noticeably stronger. He looks more intent on rebounding. And his cutting skills have improved. Add that to the flashes of defense, passing, and shooting we've witnessed sparingly in the past, and it's plausible that there's still a very solid basketball player in there somewhere.

But for a team looking to repeat, playing and developing a 21-year-old who has struggled so mightily is at the very bottom of their priorities. It's getting increasingly difficult to see a world in which Dadiet can turn enough heads to get on the court, let alone win a rotation spot.

Given his age, it's hard to declare him a bust just yet. But it's also becoming harder by the day to deny his weaknesses and struggles.

Even at 21 years old, you would think, or at least hope, that a player taken in the first round of the NBA draft, who's been a professional for two seasons, would have more success. Be it at World Cup qualifiers or during the Summer League, it's fair to expect more from the forward. Unfortunately, though, he's continued to disappoint.

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