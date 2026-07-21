Knicks Lost More Than Just Moussa Cisse After Failed Deal

With fewer options than ever, the Knicks had to make a move to address their third-string center hole after the 2026 NBA Summer League. This led to New York taking a swing, but ultimately missing, on restricted free agent Moussa Cisse.

Though it made sense to pursue the promising young big men, New York's low-ball offer also reflects some desperation—and other teams are going to pick up on that in the aftermath.

Knicks have even less center trade leverage as their desperation is put on full display

Simply put, the Knicks' Cisse deal was doomed from the start. It was a minuscule two-year, $4.75 million contract, with only half of each season's salary guaranteed, making him a steal at a time when backup centers are getting paid.

Even if Dallas's new regime isn't incredibly high on Cisse, there was no reason not to match, especially since Cisse is a trade asset that no team would want to walk away without a return.

This doomed offer sheet falling through doesn't just remove an exciting big from the equation, as it also makes things more difficult for New York moving forward.

The entire league now sees the Knicks with egg on their face after pursuing a center. That alerts every franchise that the rumors about them pursuing another big are true. Additionally, it prepares each team to brace for calls from Leon Rose in the coming weeks, since he still needs a third frontcourt presence.

The New York Knicks were monitoring Moussa Diabate before signing Andre Drummond, per @TheSteinLine 👀 pic.twitter.com/h3dqar0sYX — SleeperHornets (@SleeperHornets) July 4, 2026

It's one thing for other front offices to hear New York was sniffing around other centers on the trade market. It's another to see them throw out a flawed offer sheet and get denied, publicly, in under 12 hours.

This paints the Knicks in a poor light, who have the aura of a championship behind them but are now clearly struggling to fill their big-man depth chart. Surely there are a few teams that are going to avoid helping out New York with a center trade at all costs.

But for those who could be open to moving an expendable big man, the Cisse debacle just lessens any leverage the Knicks may have in those talks. It's painfully obvious they'd like to shoot for the stars and add a quality option, rather than settle for an aging, unsigned veteran like Dwight Powell.

As a result, anyone who has a tempting center candidate can now demand even more from Rose to seal any deal, since New York has admitted its potentially fatal flaw to the entire league by chasing Cisse despite having pennies to offer.

The two popular names mentioned as Knicks targets in a deal are the Hornets' Moussa Diabate and the Pelicans' Yves Missi. Yet, New York's reportedly explored both and came away without acquiring either.

Despite reported interest, the Knicks haven't pulled the trigger on a potential Yves Missi trade. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Charlotte (Ryan Kalbrenner) and New Orleans (Karlo Matkovic) have bigs behind those two who could be tradable, those teams could now require a higher price for these fallback choices, with the Knicks missing out on the best free-agent option for them (Cisse) that was left.

There are other bigs—like Goga Bitadze—that New York could pursue in a trade. But the reality remains: everyone around the league knows that the Knicks are scrambling for a center, and they'd be foolish not to make them overpay even more than they already do on the heels of a title.