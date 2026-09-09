Why Knicks Might Be Interested in a Closer Look at Bruce Brown

Last week, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints mentioned the New York Knicks as a possible landing spot for veteran guard Bruce Brown, who remains one of the top unrestricted free agents looking for a job as the calendar flips to September.

On the surface, the idea doesn’t make a ton of sense considering New York’s positional need for one more big man to join Karl-Anthony Towns and Andre Drummond up front. The Knicks have two roster spots open, but just $3.3 million in cap space, just enough for one veteran minimum player.

More space can be freed up by dumping Pacome Dadiet, who has a $5.3 million option for 2027-28 that must be decided on by October 31. Then there’s been chatter for weeks about Leon Rose swinging a deal for a serviceable young center such as Yves Missi or Moussa Diabate.

Adding Brown would be a saftey blanket and luxury for Knicks

That said, a move like that could happen days before the season begins or, more likely, in February ahead of the trade deadline. A trade would likely cost Miles McBride and/or Tyler Kolek. And that's where having Brown around as insurance makes sense.

The eight-year pro can play multiple positions, act as a secondary ball-handler, and do the dirty work that doesn't always show up in the box score. He's the prototypical glue guy who can still hang in pressure-packed playoff minutes. The six-foot-four Swiss Army knife even has some experience playing small-ball center.

After winning a title with the Nuggets in 2023, Brown returned to Denver last summer on a veteran’s minimum deal. The 30-year-old averaged 7.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 24.4 minutes. He also appeared in all 82 games and shot a very respectable 38.5% from long distance.

Despite being far from over the hill, Brown’s free-agent market has been quiet, and there's a growing chance he has to settle for a non-guaranteed deal. Roster spots around the league are drying up, with just the Toronto Raptors and Knicks having more than one opening. 16 teams have a single spot up for grabs, but many want to keep it open due to flexibility and financial reasons.

Former Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown wouldn't exactly fit the Knicks' current need, but his play style works well with the group. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A reunion with Denver seems off the table after they gave EuroLeague import Alpha Diallo Brown’s number (No. 11) during both of his stints. Meanwhile, Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report recently mentioned his name as an option for the Lakers. But they currently have 16 players under contract.

The Knicks had interest in Brown before he signed with Indiana in the summer of 2023, and the interest seemed very mutual. That winter, he all but campaigned to be traded to New York while he was with the Toronto Raptors, speaking with Jared Schwartz of the New York Post.

“I am a dog," Brown said about the idea of playing for then Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau (h/t Jared Schwartz of the New York Post). "I play extremely hard on both ends of the floor. I can do just about whatever [Thibodeau] needs me to do."

"I love New York," said Brown, who spent two years in the Big Apple with the Nets. "I hated New York before I lived here, but as soon as I moved here, I loved it. Anytime you want to do something you can go do it. Great restaurants, great city, I love being back."

Brown's affinity for New York is real, and so is his desire to play for a contender. It doesn't hurt that he's a CAA client and has made over $60 million, so he should be fine with accepting another minimum contract, even if it means having to fight his way onto the roster.

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