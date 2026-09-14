Why Knicks' Preseason Is Quietly Big for Landry Shamet

The 2026 NBA Finals immortalized Landry Shamet in Knicks lore. And the voices celebrating the unsung hero grew even louder after he took a very team friendly deal despite reportedly receiving more lucrative offers from other contenders. But as hard as it may be to remember who Shamet was before last season, it's important to do so. Shamet, as beloved as he may be, isn't the kind of established veteran who has had years and years of consistent production.

Before becoming a Knick, he had struggled to stay with a team and become the best version of himself. He was bouncing around teams, never sticking with a franchise for more than two seasons. In fact, this upcoming season will be the first time in his entire eight-year career that he will spend three seasons with any given team.

He spent two seasons as a Clipper, went to Brooklyn for one season, then spent two seasons in Phoenix, before playing one season in Washington. And at all those stops, he was a solid and serviceable bench piece who could give you spot starts and provide just enough defense and shooting. But there's also a reason no team ever made much of an effort to keep him around long term. His shot, which was supposed to be one of his calling cards, was often good, but not great. The defense was limited by his frame and athleticism. And he offered very little upside elsewhere.

Last season, though, was his best season by far. He tied his career high in points per game and shot his second highest three-point percentage while becoming a much stronger defender. The incredible season was capped off by a championship and he was deservedly rewarded with some financial security in the form of a four-year $24 million contract. But as a 29-year-old journeyman, Shamet still has a lot left to prove.

Landry Shamet still has something to prove after breakout season

Can he stay healthy? Was his ability to maintain three-point shooting efficiency while also increasing volume a fluke? How about his slight uptick in assists or his improved ability to get to the free-throw line? What about his defense, which proved to be so pivotal throughout the season? As a player who doesn't necessarily have the longest track record of being the player he was last season, Shamet will need to prove that last year wasn't just a one-off. And chances are, Shamet, being the hungry and perseverant player he's been, would agree with the sentiment.

It does feel somewhat odd making such a deal out of Shamet's need to have a solid preseason. The backup wing was one of the more stable players on the team last season. Whenever he entered the game, you knew what you were going to get from him. Fans could count on defensive effort, floor spacing, and the innate ability to be a connective playmaker.

And there are definitely other players for whom the preseason will matter a lot as well.

Miles McBride, who is coming off an injury-riddled and inconsistent postseason, Mohamed Diawara, who is expected to take a large leap this season, and youngsters like Tyler Kolek, who is looking to carve out a larger role, will all look to impress.

Shamet will likely start the season with as long of a leash as any other bench player. He had an incredible season and gained a lot of trust from Mike Brown. But coming off of his most significant payday, recent struggles with injuries, Diawara looking to take on a larger role, and even rookie Tyler Nickel providing some of the same things as him, Shamet's preseason may be of more importance than many realize.

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