Knicks Sign Another Exhibit 10 Deal
The New York Knicks have added another Wildcat ... one of the Northwestern variety.
The Knicks announced the signing of Boo Buie to an Exhibit 10 contract, the latest camp deal they've inked in the wake of a busy end to the offseason. He joins others on similar deals such as Damion Baugh, Alex O'Connell, Chuma Okeke, and T.J. Warren.
Buie, 24, played five seasons at Northwestern, including the most recent campaign that saw the Wildcats win a men's program-record 22 games as well as their second consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament's Round of 32. His last collegiate win was earned across town at Barclays Center.
Buie left Evanston as the program's all-time leading scorer, passing John Shurna. Buie is also the current holder of the Lefty Driesell Defensive Player of the Year Award, bestowed to the top defender on the Division I level. Previous winners include Anthony Davis and former Knick Elfrid Payton.
Chris Kwiecinski of Fox 32 Chicago labeled Buie as the greatest player in the history of the Wildcat program.
"His legacy of winning when you look at the history of this program, the winning that he's been able to do and also what I talked about, his ability to kind of rally a fan base and excite a student body," Northwestern head coach Chris Collins said for the column. "He had a huge hand in that. And that can really help a program for a long time."
Having grown up in Albany and originally attending Troy High School, Buie went undrafted in the 2024 selections but partook in Summer League action with the Phoenix Suns. In five starts, Buie averaged nine points and two assists while shooting 32.6 percent from the field.
The Knicks return to preseason action on Wednesday night when they tip off their Madison Square Garden slate against the Washington Wizards (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!