The Best Pics From Luka Dončić’s Sports Illustrated Magazine Cover Photoshoot
In this story:
Luka Dončić is truly one of one.
Back in August, Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix tagged along with the Lakers for a trip to the superstar’s hometown of Ljubljana, Slovenia, for a glimpse at what makes him tick. In the feature story, Dončić opens up about his personal life, his on-court demeanor and his one big regret from last season.
Dončić is the cover athlete of Sports Illustrated’s 2026–27 basketball preview magazine, which will hit newsstands in October and is available for purchase now:
Scroll forth for the best pictures from Dončić’s photoshoot with SI:
PODCAST 🎧: Listen to SI’s NBA podcast, Open Floor, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.
Tom Dierberger leads Sports Illustrated’s NBA coverage as the Deputy News Director. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at Fox Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor’s in communication from St. John’s University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.Follow tomdierberger