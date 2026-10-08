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The Best Pics From Luka Dončić’s Sports Illustrated Magazine Cover Photoshoot

Luka Dončić graces the cover of Sports Illustrated’s 2026–27 basketball preview magazine. Here are the best snapshots from the photoshoot in his native Slovenia.
Tom Dierberger|
Luka Dončić is the cover athlete for Sports Illustrated’s 2026–27 basketball preview magazine.
Luka Dončić is the cover athlete for Sports Illustrated’s 2026–27 basketball preview magazine. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

In this story:

Los Angeles Lakers

Luka Dončić is truly one of one.

Back in August, Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix tagged along with the Lakers for a trip to the superstar’s hometown of Ljubljana, Slovenia, for a glimpse at what makes him tick. In the feature story, Dončić opens up about his personal life, his on-court demeanor and his one big regret from last season.

Dončić is the cover athlete of Sports Illustrated’s 2026–27 basketball preview magazine, which will hit newsstands in October and is available for purchase now:

Scroll forth for the best pictures from Dončić’s photoshoot with SI:

Luka Dončić
Dončić is entering his second full season with the Lakers in 2026–27. | Erick W. Rasco/ Sports Illustrated
Luka Dončić
Dončić and the Lakers visited his hometown of Ljubljana, Slovenia, this offseason. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Luka Dončić
With LeBron James in Philadelphia, the Lakers are officially Luka’s team now. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Luka Dončić
During his cover shoot, Dončić wore a bracelet made by one of his two young daughters. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Luka Dončić
Off the basketball court, one of Luka’s newfound passions in life is the sport of golf. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Luka Doncic
Luka Dončić owns many cars, including the Brabus Rocket 1000, a limited-production Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance—one of 25 in the world. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Luka Dončić
Luka Dončić’s career accolades heading into the 2026–27 season: six-time All-Star, six-time All-NBA and a two-time scoring champ. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Luka Dončić
Dončić won one of his scoring titles with the Lakers last season, averaging 33.5 points per game. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Luka Doncic
In the cover story written by SI’s Chris Mannix, Dončić expresses his confidence in the new-look Lakers roster built around him. | Erick W. Rasco/ Sports Illustrated
Luka Dončić
A look at the cover of Sports Illustrated’s 2026–27 basketball preview magazine, out now! | Sports Illustrated

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Tom Dierberger
TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger leads Sports Illustrated’s NBA coverage as the Deputy News Director. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at Fox Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor’s in communication from St. John’s University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

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