Former Lakers Champion Pitched Himself to be Knicks Head Coach
A former Lakers champion has thrown his name out as a potential option for the New York Knicks to hire as their new head coach after firing Tom Thibodeau.
Thibodeau was let go after the Knicks lost their Eastern Conference Finals series to the Indiana Pacers, leading to the front office taking a drastic step and axing their head coach of the past five seasons.
The Knicks' head coach job is one of the most prestigious and sought-after coaching positions in the league, and now Metta Sandiford-Artest has publicly announced that he is interested in the position.
Formerly known as Ron Artest, Metta World Peace, and The Panda's Friend, Sandiford-Artest stated his interest on X (formerly Twitter).
"Metta is the perfect choice for head coach of the @nyknicks. Since 1999 this was suppose to happen. I’ve never ran from the city. When all the top players left NYC because it was hard , I went to @StJohnsBBall," he wrote in a post on X
"I wanted to be drafted by the Knicks, I seemed to be the only one un-afraid of the city. I’m built to challenge the city. I’m the number one guy for the job.
And I have 360 degree experience."
Sandiford-Artest played on the Lakers' 2010-2011 NBA title-winning team, playing a key role as a defender and shooter who had several key moments for the Lakers.
After another two seasons with the Lakers, he decided to sign with the New York Knicks, though he only played 29 games and averaged 13.4 minutes per game.
At age 34, he was not nearly the player he once was and ended up leaving the NBA after his stint with the Knicks to play in another league.
He came back to the Lakers in 2015, serving as a mentor for the team's young players as they rebuilt from the ground up.
To Sandiford-Artest's credit, he did serve as a valuable presence in the locker room and was often credited as a player who helped others develop.
With no prior coaching experience, he is likely to get passed over for other options who have coached in the NBA.
His long-shot candidacy has not stopped him from posting his resume on social media.
"I want every bit of the smoke in NYC. I’m 100% in and ready to HEAD COACH the great," he wrote in a post.
"Queens bred. Dominated my Highschool era. Three championship at the Rucker and never lost one at Rucker. 3 Championships at the real Gershwin when there was no security.
"Lots more on the NYC front. Had a Knick practice shirt and short on at the 1999 draft. NBA accolades speak for themselves. I basically locked up tons of hall of famers. Sorry. But light work. Metta is ready for the city."
