Former NBA Guard Tattoos Lakers' LeBron James on Himself
Los Angeles Lakers All-Star power forward LeBron James has influenced an entire generation of basketball players. He is one of the greatest players in the history of the game, and was a favorite player of many current players growing up.
James won the gold medal with Team USA during the 2024 Olympics, which marked his first championship since 2020. During that journey with Team USA, he had players go against him on the select team.
One of those players who was playing against James on Team South Sudan was guard Carlik Jones. Jones is a former NBA player who got the ultimate sign of respect from James.
Jones ended up putting up a 15-point, 11-rebound, 11-assist triple-double in a 101-100 scrimmage against Team USA. Following that, he got a massive tattoo of James on his back.
It's a very cool tattoo that he got of James congratulating him on playing so well against him. It's certainly a statement about how much he respects James.
There are fans all over the country who have tattoos of James. Fans of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and Lakers certainly do, as do fans who are just fans of individual players instead of teams.
James certainly must think that this is a cool tattoo. It's an honor for such a big tattoo to be put on someone's body with him on it, especially a current basketball player.
Jones had a very brief stint with the Chicago Bulls, but most recently played with Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade of the EuroLeague. He still plays in one of the best basketball leagues in the world.
Jones will probably continue to be a member of Team South Sudan moving forward after the performance he was able to put forward during the Olympic run.
It's highly unlikely that Jones will get a chance to play in the NBA, especially if he doesn't want to play in the G League. Playing in the EuroLeague is the best option for him at this point.
While playing for Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade this past season, he averaged 14.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game.
