Lakers Hall of Famer Believes Denver Series Was Closer Than 4-1 Finish Suggests
The Los Angeles Lakers have officially been knocked out of the playoffs after Monday's 108-106 Game 5 loss to the Denver Nuggets. The Lakers did not get swept by the Nuggets this time, but were still handily defeated as they lost the series 4-1. This marks the second consecutive season in which the Lakers have been eliminated from the playoffs by the Nuggets as Denver has continued to be the Lakers' kryptonite over the last couple of seasons.
Basketball Hall of Famer and former Laker Pau Gasol, who helped the Lakers win two NBA championships, believes the series was closer than the final 4-1 record suggests. "This playoff round has been a lot closer than the 4-1 result. The Lakers played their hearts out and gave themselves a chance in every game. Proud of our team," Gasol wrote on his X account.
While the final record turned out lopsided, the Lakers were certainly in. Los Angeles held a halftime lead in all five games, but Denver was able to catch up in all but one game. The games were also close contests, not complete dominations by the Nuggets. Denver only one of the four games by double digits, and two of the games were even decided by just two points. Had the Lakers gotten a couple more baskets in either of those games, the series would still be going on with a chance for the purple and gold to advance.
Still, the series being closer than its result is barely a constellation or silver lining. At the end of the day, the Lakers are out of the playoffs and have no shot at contending for a championship until next season. The Lakers were unable to close out games during this series, resulting in 'closer' losses.
