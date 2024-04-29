Lakers Injury Report: Jarred Vanderbilt's Status Upgraded Prior to Game 5
The Los Angeles Lakers could get significant reinforcements for Game 5 against the Denver Nuggets. For the first time in a long time, the Lakers defensive-minded forward Jarred Vanderbilt has been upgraded to 'questionable' for Game 5.
The Lakers announced the news, as The Athletic's Jovan Buha shared via Twitter:
For the first time since February 1, the Lakers have Vanderbilt listed as questionable. This is the first time he has not been ruled out immediately, so it seems he is headed in the right direction.
We could see him available to play on Monday. Now, it doesn't mean he will play if he is available. The Lakers made Christian Wood available for Game 4, but he didn't play a single minute.
Vanderbilt has missed the last two-plus months due to a right foot sprain. The Lakers are down 3-1 in a best-of-seven series to the Nuggets. They can extend the series tonight and return to LA for a potential Game 6 on Thursday.
If Vando is out there, they have a good chance. One game at a time, though.
More Lakers: Brian Windhorst Weighs In On Possible LeBron James Retirement