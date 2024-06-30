Lakers News: Schedule for LA Rookies' First Presser Revealed
After a successful NBA Draft on Wednesday and Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers will introduce their two newest members of the team, rookies Dalton Knecht and Bronny James.
Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported on the news via Twitter/X.
This will be the first time we get a good look at the newest members of the purple and gold, even though we're quite familiar with one of them already. Nonetheless, it will give fans and media a chance to get to know these two young players and what they could bring to the Lakers as they pursue title No. 18.
The Lakers selected Knecht on Wednesday with the No. 17 pick in the draft. Many pundits and sexperts believe Knecht is the steal of the draft after slipping in which he was expected to be a lottery pick. The 23-year-old should be able to fit right into the rotation if all goes well. Knecht will wear the No. 4.
Many expected the Lakers to pick James with the No. 55 pick, and they did just that. James is arguably the most polarizing pick in the NBA Draft, as he is the son of superstar LeBron James. Many have their opinion on Bronny, but at the end of the day, he will get a chance to prove his worth at the NBA level, most notably in the G-League, at least to start off his career. Bronny will rock the No. 9 in the purple and gold.
All eyes will be glued this upcoming Tuesday to see what these two rookies have to say.
