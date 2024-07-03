Lakers News: 2 Former Assistant Coaches Could Return to Join JJ Redick's Staff
The Los Angeles Lakers made a big splash last week when JJ Redick was officially inducted as the 29th player in franchise history.
Redick will be tasked with leading the franchise to the next level, but before he does that, he'll need to develop a roster of his assistants. The Lakers have yet to hire any assistants for Redick; however, two former L.A. assistants, Miles Simon and Greg St. Jean, could be in line for the roles.
Anthony Irwin of Lakers Daily noted the possible return of Simon and St. Jean.
“Sources have said that perhaps Miles Simon and Greg St. Jean could return to the organization this offseason,” Irwin wrote. “Both served under [Frank] Vogel during his tenure. Simon also worked with Luke Walton’s coaching staff and coached the South Bay Lakers. Given the franchise’s focus on development, Simon especially makes a lot of sense.”
Simon spent the last five seasons as an assistant coach for the Lakers. As for St. Jean, he was a member of the Phoenix Suns coach staff with Frank Vogel. He was with the Lakers for two seasons before joining Jason Kidd's coaching staff for two seasons in Dallas.
The Lakers have yet to make significant moves to help Redick in his first year as coach. Nonetheless, that should be done before the roster is figured out this offseason.
