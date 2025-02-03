Lakers Targeting $60M Defensive Center Ahead of Trade Deadline: Report
The Los Angeles Lakers pulled off one of the biggest trades of the century and certainly of the decade.
The Lakers acquired one of the biggest stars in the world, Luka Dončić, but that doesn't mean their job is done.
Los Angeles still has a ton of work to do as they regressed mightily on defense, trading away their anchor in Anthony Davis. The next logical step is for the Lakers to address their center position, something they needed to do before they pulled off the massive trade on Saturday.
Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka is doing what he can to fill that void.
According to Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports, the Lakers are interested in New York Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson.
On paper, Robinson would be the big man the Lakers need. He is an elite defensive player who doesn't need the ball in his hands. He is athletic, rebounds the ball, and is an excellent shot-blocker. At 7-foot-1, he has all the tools the Lakers need to compete now and in the future, as he is only 26.
However, the problem is that he has missed a lot of time due to injuries in his career, and he is not healthy right now.
Robinson has not played this season as he is working his way back from foot surgery last May.
The Lakers are in desperate need of a center, but they aren't going to go all-in for one, either.
Los Angeles completely reset their timeline with the addition of Dončić. He is 25 years old, and at best, he gives them a 10-year window to compete for titles.
Because of this, the Lakers aren't necessarily punting on the season, but they won't likely give up all their assets for a center that may not fit the system well or is expensive.
The Lakers weren't willing to go all-in before the massive trade, so the odds of doing just that are low. On top of that, they no longer have two first-round draft picks to trade, but just one.
The Lakers still want to compete this season, and a trade is very likely. The question will be who will the trade be for and how much they are willing to give up.
Thursday is fast approaching.
