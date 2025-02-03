All Lakers

Lakers Announce Official Introduction Date for Luka Doncic

Ricardo Sandoval

Dec 25, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates after making a basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers have announced when they will officially introduce their newest superstar guard, Luka Dončić.

According to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the Lakers will hold an introductory press conference for Dončić on Tuesday at 9 a.m. PT. 

The Lakers will welcome their newest superstar and face of the franchise on Tuesday in front of the world and the entire Los Angeles media. 

This is a new chapter in Lakers lore, and they believe it will be Dončić to lead them into this exciting chapter. 

This story will be updated...

