Lakers News: Anthony Davis Explains Why He Refuses to Wear Goggles Despite Multiple Eye Injuries
Nine-time All-Star Los Angeles Lakers center/power forward Anthony Davis suffered his most recent troubling eye injury after Toronto Raptors big man Jakob Poeltl poked him in the left eye during L.A.'s 123-103 blowout win on November 12. Davis exited the game for good midway through the third quarter of that contest, but it hardly mattered against one of the dregs of the Eastern Conference.
It was a grisly-looking abrasion, even days removed from the initial incident.
In the decisive victory against Toronto, the 6-foot-10 Kentucky product scored 22 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the floor (2-of-2 from long range) and 8-of-10 shooting from the charity stripe, while also grabbing four rebounds, dishing out three dimes, blocking two shots and swiping a steal. Given that he only played 26 minutes, those are pretty respectable tallies.
Prior to this incident, Davis had previously incurred a corneal abrasion last March, when he was poked in a clash with the Golden State Warriors.
As captured by Dave McMenamin of ESPN, Davis told a gathering of journalists at a club practice in El Segundo recently that, despite the ailment, he doesn't plan to wear eye goggles to protect the injury.
"I don't want to," Davis said of the prospect of donning goggles. "Nah, I wore goggles for three years when I was younger."
While in high school, Davis did indeed don goggles for three seasons.
"I don't want to, to be honest. And the doctors said I didn’t have to. If it gets to the point where the doctor orders [me to]… I think [former six-time Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks All-Star power forward] Ama’re Stoudemire actually had to wear them ‘cause of that risk of — and I could be wrong — being blind… That’s not the case for me. Now if it gets to a point where doctor orders are to [wear goggles], then of course I will.”
While playing in his 13th pro season, the 31-year-old Davis is putting together a case as perhaps a fringe MVP contender. Head coach JJ Redick has pivoted to making Davis, not 39-year-old All-Star combo forward LeBron James, the centerpiece of the Lakers' offensive attack.
That decision — plus an emphasis on more ball movement and the surprise emergence of rookie shooting guard Dalton Knecht, a mid-first round pick, as one of the best players in his class — has paid dividends for both Davis individually and Los Angeles as a team. The Lakers have won six games in a row, and at 10-4 are currently the West's No. 3 seed, behind only the 11-3 Golden State Warriors and the 12-4 Oklahoma City Thunder.
Through 13 healthy games, Davis is averaging 30.7 points on .567/.414/.784 shooting splits, 11.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.3 steals per game.
