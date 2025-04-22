Timberwolves Exposed Serious Lakers Problem
The Los Angeles Lakers were not expecting to lose Game 1 against the Timberwolves. What's more is that they weren't expecting to lose by as much as they did.
The Lakers got blown out by over 20 points in that game and had a horrendous second quarter and fourth quarter. Now, the Timberwolves have taken over home-court advantage.
Minnesota's unique ability to use defenders who have length creates a bigger issue for the Lakers than they thought it was going to. Their 3-point shooting wasn't up to snuff.
It's clear that the Timberwolves took advantage of their length to bother not just the Lakers' 3-point shooting, but their ability to create for others.
Read more: Lakers' LeBron James Gives Honest Assessment About Postseason
Los Angeles is looking forward to fixing that narrative in Game 2, but it's clear that Minnesota's length on the perimeter is giving the Lakers some issues.
The Lakers will have to figure out a way to get by Jaden McDaniels and Anthony Edwards on the perimeter so they can spray to open shooters. It's the best way to attack Minnesota's defense based on the personnel that the Lakers have.
The only other way for them to attack Minnesota is to try to get Rudy Gobert in some foul trouble. Even though he's not the best on the perimeter, he is still an elite rim-protector.
It was clearly part of the game plan in Game 1 to go small. Jaxson Hayes played just eight minutes in this game. They might need him to play a little more in order to make it harder for the Wolves to get to the rim.
More Lakers news: Lakers vs Timberwolves Series Creating Chaos in Weekend Sports Lineup
Minnesota was able to shoot over 51 percent from the field. The Lakers have to play better defense and keep the Wolves out of the paint so they can't spray to open shooters.
How the Lakers adjust in Game 2 is going to be good insight into how they will approach the rest of the series. Losing both games at home would be catastrophic for Los Angeles.
Having their guys play better defense and having the starting lineup commit fewer turnovers is essential to turning things around.
More Los Angeles Lakers news: Mavs GM Nico Harrison Continues to Display Ignorance With Latest Take on Lakers' Luka Doncic
Lakers' JJ Redick Spurned by NBA in Coach of the Year Voting
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.