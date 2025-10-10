Austin Reaves Grandmother Threatened to Confront Lakers HC JJ Redick
Austin Reaves has tried to figure out what his future with the Los Angeles Lakers looks like. Trade rumors were swirling around him this summer, and he wasn't sure that he was going to stay.
Now that Reaves will be on the roster to start the season, he has turned his focus to doing whatever he can to help the Lakers win as many games as possible.
Reaves has a good relationship with head coach JJ Redick, and last year was Redick's first season as a head coach. Reaves recently told a story about how his grandma was not a fan of how Redick was speaking to him.
Lakers Guard Austin Reaves Tells Hilarious Story Involving His Grandmother and JJ Redick
While appearing on the Young Man and the Three, Redick's old podcast, Reaves revealed that his grandmother threatened Redick after she saw an interaction between the two.
"We've had a couple of instances where we've, you know, gone at each other. My grandma one day was so mad at him. She was like, "If he yells at you like that one more time!" I was like, "Mamaw, it's okay." Like, your kids have yelled at your daughter, my mother has yelled way worse than that."
Reaves clearly has a good enough relationship with Redick that they can have creative differences with each other on the sidelines and still be able to communicate in a way that won't hurt each other's feelings.
Lakers Guard Austin Reaves Might Not Yell at JJ Redick For Much Longer
There's a pretty good chance that Reaves won't be yelling at Redick for much longer. His contract is up at the end of next season, and there's a good chance he takes his talent elsewhere.
That means that the Lakers might look to trade him at the trade deadline so that they don't lose him for nothing. They likely won't be able to afford the contract extension that Reaves wants to get.
Last season, Reaves averaged 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game. He shot 46 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
