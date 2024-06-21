Lakers News: Bill Simmons, Ryen Russillo Weigh in on Trae Young-to-LA Trade Fit
Could a trade to acquire controversial All-Star Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young elevate the Los Angeles Lakers back into the championship conversation?
The 6-foot-3 high-volume scorer has long been floated as a potential trade candidate for the Purple and Gold. This season, it at least seems like Young and his Atlanta backcourt mate Dejounte Murray are headed for a divorce, although it's unclear which player Atlanta will prioritize retaining. The Hawks finished with a paltry 36-46 record in 2023-24, and were blown out by the Chicago Bulls, 131-116, in their lone play-in game.
In a recent episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, The Ringer's Bill Simmons and Ryen Russillo unpacked the possibility of a Young trade.
"I don't see how that improves any aspect of their ceiling to win a title," Simmons opined. "They're gonna get worse defensively, and they have LeBron who's gonna be in Year 22, playing at power forward and taking plays off. I think that would be crazy."
"The only reason I like it for Trae is that I think he has to go somewhere where it's not him and a bunch of unproven people," Russillo countered. "Because he got the keys to a franchise, and he got to kind of do whatever he wanted."
Young, a great passer and solid scorer who occasionally has been seen as a ball hog and a major defensive sieve, averaged 25.7 points on .430/.373/.855 shooting splits, 10.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds a night across his 54 healthy games last season. His fit alongside incumbent, 30-plus-year-old All-Stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis was called into question.
"I think for Trae's best basketball, he has to learn how to defer a little bit more, and he would do that with LeBron and AD," Russillo said.
"You like that team's chances against Oklahoma City, Minnesota, Dallas and Denver? 'Cause I do not," Simmons responded.
Simmons raises a salient point. The Western Conference is getting younger, deeper, and more athletic, and adding Young may not be the best route for combatting that.
