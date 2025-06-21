Colin Cowherd Levels Lakers' LeBron James Over Ring Culture Take
LeBron James made waves when he dissed ring culture talk in the NBA lexicon. He seemed to think that people talk about how many championships players have won too much.
James himself has talked about how important it is for great players to win a title. Winning one more title is the main reason why he is still playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.
James needs another title for his resume so that he can pass Michael Jordan in the GOAT talk. One more title might give him the resume bump he needs.
Read more: Luka Doncic Breaks Silence on Lakers Selling Team to Mark Walter
Colin Cowherd takes down LeBron James over his ring culture take
Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd did not like what James had to say about this topic. He went off on James, claiming that chasing a ring is the only reason he went to Miami.
"He spent his entire career pursuing titles. You think he went to Miami to lay on the beach? He went there for Riley, and Spolestra, and a better owner, and a better roster. He didn't go out West. He stayed in the weak East to keep getting to Finals. LeBron pursued Finals and Michael, six for six, for years."
Cowherd makes the point that most of James' career decisions are driven by the pursuit of getting rings. That's nothing to be ashamed of, by the way. The ultimate goal in sports is to win.
James has always tried to do whatever he can to win at the highest level in the NBA. Whether that means moving teams so he can play with a better roster or using his power to get better players to his own team.
More Lakers news: Jeanie Buss to Run Lakers for Several More Years Despite Sale: Report
The final couple of years of James' career will be defined by whether or not he can win another title. That is the main reason why James is still playing at the age of 40.
James' take was not well received, but that's nothing new. There are a lot of haters who will try to take James down, no matter what the topic he's talking about is.
More Los Angeles Lakers news: Lakers' LeBron James Confirms He Will Retire...From One Team
Lakers' LeBron James Thoughts on Historic Sale Revealed: Report
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.