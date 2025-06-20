Lakers Legend Vlade Divac Undergoes Emergency Surgery After Motorcycle Crash
Vlade Divac was recently involved in a motorcycle crash that required him to have surgery to repair his injuries. In fact, it was emergency surgery to help fix his hip.
Divac was riding his motorcycle in Montenegro when the accident occurred. He was transferred to a hospital, where an artificial hip was implanted for him.
The former Los Angeles Lakers center Valde Divac was a great player for the Lakers. During his career, he played in the NBA Finals in 1991 against the Chicago Bulls.
Following his career with the Lakers, he played for the Charlotte Hornets and the Sacramento Kings. Most recently, he was the GM of the Kings, although that did not work out very well.
Now, he is retired and is trying to enjoy life. Divac is 57 years old and likely won't find his way back to an NBA front office. Recently, he found his way into a hospital.
At 7'1, it's hard to imagine how Divac is able to fit on a motorcycle. It's unusual to see such a large person on a bike like that. It's clearly something that Divac loves to do, though.
Divac is in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery, which is good news. He should be able to get back on his motorcycle and ride sooner than he thinks.
It's good news that the crash didn't do anything more serious than just break his hip. With him being so big, there's a bigger possibility of him getting more hurt than that.
Divac is still in the hospital, but it looks like he shouldn't be in there for long. The medical staff just wants to make sure that he is able to properly recover before he is discharged.
It's unclear what led up to the crash that made Divac suffer this injury. He is presumably an experienced rider, so something strange must have happened for him to be involved in a wreck.
During his NBA career, Divac averaged 11.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game.
